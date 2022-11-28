Footage Of Moron Jumping On Stage At Black Crowes Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Footage has emerged of the fuckwit who jumped on stage at The Black Crowes show in Melbourne on 20 November.

The Melbourne show was the last show on the two year Shake Your Moneymaker World Tour.

The Black Crowes Setlist, Melbourne, 20 November 2022.

(from Shake Your Moneymaker, 1990)

Twice as Hard

Jealous Again

Sister Luck

Could I’ve Been So Blind

Seeing Things

Hard to Handle

Thick n’ Thin

She Talks to Angels

Struttin’ Blues

Stare It Cold

Horsehead (from By Your Side, 1999)

Under a Mountain (from Three Snakes and One Charm, 1996)

Wiser Time (from Amorica, 1994)

Thorn in My Pride (from The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992)

Remedy (from The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992)

Encore:

Rock & Roll (Velvet Underground cover)

Noise11.com

