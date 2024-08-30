Former Rolling Stones Bass Player Bill Wyman Releases Album With Covers and Originals ‘Drive My Car’ - Noise11.com

Bill Wyman, the Rolling Stones bass player from 1962 to 1993 has released an album of covers ‘Drive My Car’.
Bill has covered songs by Bob Dylan, Taj Mahal and John Prine on the record. Bill credits the “laid-back’ sound of the album to JJ Cale.
‘Drive My Car’ is the first Wyman album since ‘Back To Basics’ in 2015. His first solo album was ‘Monkey Grip’ in 1974, 19 years before he left The Stones.
Bill was the first Rolling Stone to have a solo hit. ‘Je Suis un Rock Star’ reached number 5 in Australia in 198. It was released one month for The Rolling Stones ‘Tattoo You’ album.
Bill was the oldest member of The Rolling Stones. He will turn 88 on 24 October 2024.
CD Tracklist:
1. Thunder On The Mountain
2. Drive My Car
3. Bad News
4. Storm Warning
5. Ain’t Hurtin’ Nobody
6. Light Rain
7. Rough Cut Diamond
8. Wings
9. Two Tone Car
10. Fools Gold
11. Sweet Baby (Bonus Track)
12. Tell You A Secret (Bonus Track)
