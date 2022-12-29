 ‘Four Strong Winds’ Songwriter Ian Tyson Dies Aged 89 - Noise11.com
Ian Tyson AO official image

Ian Tyson AO official image

‘Four Strong Winds’ Songwriter Ian Tyson Dies Aged 89

by Paul Cashmere on December 30, 2022

in News

Ian Tyson, half of the duo Ian & Sylvia, and the composer of the song ‘Four Strong Winds covered by Neil Young.

Young’s version was released on the 1979 ‘Comes A Time’ album. Tyson used the royalties as a down payment on a cattle and horse ranch.

Ian Tyson and Sylvia Fricker started performing as Ian & Sylvia in 1959. They became a full time act in 1961 and married in 1964.

Ian had his own TV show The Ian Tyson Show from 1970 to 1975 in Canada. In 1989 he was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

‘Four Strong Winds’ was chosen as the Greatest Canadian Song of All Time in 2005 by CBC Radio One listeners.

Tyson’s songs have been recorded by Judy Collins (Someday Soon) and Bob Dylan (One Single River).

Tyson was awarded the Order of Canada in 1994 and the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 2003.

