 Frank Carter And The Sex Pistols Announce Four More UK Tour Dates - Noise11.com
Glen Matlock Blondie Sex Pistols

by Noise11.com on August 23, 2024

in News

Frank Carter and Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols today announce 4 more dates around the UK.

Having debuted with 3 amazing fundraising nights at London’s Bush Hall this month, the foursome are ready to take their devastating show to the UK….

Critics were united in their praise for the band, who promptly announced a new London date at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London for 26 September, which sold out in 5 minutes.

The new shows are this September at Nottingham Rock City (20th), Birmingham O2 Academy (21st), Glasgow O2 Academy (22nd) and Manchester Academy (24th).

The rest of the U.K. can now experience the sonic onslaught of the foursome as they blast out the classic album Never Mind The Bollocks and more. Members of one of the most influential rock bands of all time are joined by the electric frontman Frank Carter to perform the Sex Pistols’ iconic 1977 album Never Mind The Bollocks in full.

“There was an overwhelming response on social media from fans asking to play different parts of the country,” says Steve Jones, “So guess what? It will be done. We will be tighter than a rat’s arse by the time we get to Kentish Town.”

Tour Dates
September 2024:
20 Nottingham – Rock City
21 Birmingham – O2 Academy
22 Glasgow – O2 Academy
24 Manchester – Manchester Academy
26 London – O2 Kentish Town Forum (SOLD OUT)

