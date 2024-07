Frank Ocean Hints At New Music - Noise11.com

Frank Ocean has seemingly hinted new music is in the works with a picture of him playing the bass.

Frank Ocean has delighted fans with the snap from the studio this week on his Instagram Story.

Since his acclaimed 2016 LP ‘Blonde’, fans have had a slew of singles, including ‘DHL’, ‘In My Room’, ‘Cayendo’ and ‘Dear April’.

Ocean has also aired unreleased music on his Apple Music 1 ‘Blonded Radio’ show.

Last year, he also posted a preview of a new song for 24 hours.

In November, Billy Ocean took to his Instagram Story to share the clip of a new track that has a runtime of just under four minutes.

However, fans are still waiting for new material.

During his Coachella set last year, the music star confirmed a new album is on the way.

Upon returning to the stage after six years at the world-famous festival in April 2023, he teased: “I wanna talk about why we’re here … because it’s not about the new album… not that there’s NOT a new album.”

Excited fans waited over an hour for the star to take to the stage just after 11pm, despite his scheduled stage time of 10.05pm.

Ocean had previously made it known that he would release new music as one-off singles instead of album form, but he seemingly had a change of heart as he teased a new record on a poster for his merchandise.

The print noted that a “fictitious recording artist” (seemingly Ocean) preferred “the singles distribution model as opposed to the long-form album model,” as it was “more suited to modern consumption habits.”

The teaser came with the admission: “The Recording Artist has since changed his mind about the singles model, and is again interested in more durational bodies of work.”

Frank Ocean is no longer signed to a label, after splitting from Def Jam Recordings before the release of ‘Blonde’.

