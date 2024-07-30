 Frank Ocean Hints At New Music - Noise11.com
Frank Ocean, Noise11, Photo

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean Hints At New Music

by Noise11.com on July 31, 2024

in News

Frank Ocean has seemingly hinted new music is in the works with a picture of him playing the bass.

Frank Ocean has delighted fans with the snap from the studio this week on his Instagram Story.

Since his acclaimed 2016 LP ‘Blonde’, fans have had a slew of singles, including ‘DHL’, ‘In My Room’, ‘Cayendo’ and ‘Dear April’.

Ocean has also aired unreleased music on his Apple Music 1 ‘Blonded Radio’ show.

Last year, he also posted a preview of a new song for 24 hours.

In November, Billy Ocean took to his Instagram Story to share the clip of a new track that has a runtime of just under four minutes.

However, fans are still waiting for new material.

During his Coachella set last year, the music star confirmed a new album is on the way.

Upon returning to the stage after six years at the world-famous festival in April 2023, he teased: “I wanna talk about why we’re here … because it’s not about the new album… not that there’s NOT a new album.”

Excited fans waited over an hour for the star to take to the stage just after 11pm, despite his scheduled stage time of 10.05pm.

Ocean had previously made it known that he would release new music as one-off singles instead of album form, but he seemingly had a change of heart as he teased a new record on a poster for his merchandise.

The print noted that a “fictitious recording artist” (seemingly Ocean) preferred “the singles distribution model as opposed to the long-form album model,” as it was “more suited to modern consumption habits.”

The teaser came with the admission: “The Recording Artist has since changed his mind about the singles model, and is again interested in more durational bodies of work.”

Frank Ocean is no longer signed to a label, after splitting from Def Jam Recordings before the release of ‘Blonde’.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The 1975
The 1975 Sued For $24 Million Over Matty Kiss Controversy

The 1975 are being sued by Malaysia's Good Vibes Festival for $2.4 million (£1.9 million) because Matty Healy kissed another man.

6 hours ago
Rita Ora (image from Warner Music)
Rita Ora Cancels Show Due To Ill Health

Rita Ora has cancelled a show in Hungary just hours before she was set to take the stage.

3 days ago
Charli XCX photo from Frontier Touring
The Mercury Prize Nominees For 2024 Are…

The 2024 Mercury Prize 12 ‘Albums of the Year’ were announced on Thursday 25 July on BBC Radio 6 Music from 11am by Tom Ravenscroft (standing in for Mary Anne Hobbs).

5 days ago
The Weeknd Dawn FM
The Weeknd Serves Up Preview of New Music

The Weeknd has given fans a two-minute preview of new music.

7 days ago
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK Reunite for World Tour

BLACKPINK are set to reunite for a 2025 world tour.

July 23, 2024
Sean Kingston
Sean Kingston Charged With Fraud

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have been indicted on allegations of wire fraud.

July 22, 2024
Rita Ora (image from Warner Music)
Rita Ora’s Secret Wedding

Rita Ora has shared details of her secret wedding to Taika Waititi.

July 16, 2024