Frankfurt, Germany Cancels Roger Waters Over Anti-Israel Behaviour - Noise11.com

Roger Waters’ May 28 concert in Frankfurt, Germany has been cancelled with The City of Frankfurt citing Waters’ ongoing “anti-Israel behaviour” calling him “one of the most widely spread anti-Semites in the world”.

The city noted Waters use of the Star of David on a pig at his ‘The Wall Live Tour’ as one of the examples of his anti-Semitism.

Concerts in Berlin, Munich and Cologne has so far not been effected.

A statement from the City of Frankfurt reads:

The background to the cancellation is the persistent anti-Israel behavior of the former Pink Floyd frontman, who is considered one of the most widely spread anti-Semites in the world. He repeatedly called for a cultural boycott of Israel and drew comparisons to the apartheid regime in South Africa and put pressure on artists to cancel events in Israel. A balloon in the shape of a pig with images of the Star of David and several company logos was part of Waters’ stage show at over 200 concerts as part of “The Wall Live Tour” from 2010 to 2013 he disseminated, among other things, in media close to the terrorist organization Hamas. During the ongoing US tour, Waters repeatedly told the audience that his performances were an expression of his political stance and were not dedicated to Pink Floyd’s music. As part of the “Roger Waters – this is not a drill” tour, five concerts are planned in Germany in May. There are also calls for the concerts to be canceled in Berlin, Munich and Cologne. The location of the planned concert in particular caused a stir in Frankfurt. In the days after the pogrom night in 1938, 3,000 Jewish men from Frankfurt and the Rhine-Main area were brought to the festival hall, abused and later deported to concentration camps. Many of them were murdered. On the square in front of the Festhalle, a commemorative plaque commemorates the events of November 1938, which is an order to take a stand against anti-Semitism, hatred and hate speech. The magistrate therefore feels called upon to set a clear signal against anti-Semitism that is supported by society as a whole. Against this background, the individual case decision made due to the special scope is not to be seen as a precedent.

In German

Magistrat beschließt Anweisung an die Geschäftsführung der Messe zur Absage des Roger Waters-Konzerts

Der Magistrat der Stadt Frankfurt am Main und die Hessische Landesregierung haben sich darauf verständigt, das am Sonntag, 28. Mai, geplante Konzert von Roger Waters in der Festhalle abzusagen. Eine entsprechende Anweisung erhält die Messe-Geschäftsführung per Gesellschafterbeschluss. Die Anweisung hat der Magistrat am Freitag, 24. Februar, beschlossen. In dem Beschluss heißt es: „Die Stadt Frankfurt am Main und das Land Hessen als Gesellschafter der Messe Frankfurt GmbH weisen die Geschäftsführer der Messe Frankfurt GmbH an, (…) den (…) geschlossenen Vertrag zur Durchführung der Veranstaltung ‚Roger Waters 2023 Konzert‘ in der Festhalle Frankfurt am Main am 28.05.2023 in Abstimmung mit den Gesellschaftern unverzüglich aus wichtigem Grund außerordentlich zu kündigen.“ Frankfurt ist mit 60 Prozent, das Land Hessen mit 40 Prozent, an der Messe Frankfurt GmbH beteiligt. Hintergrund der Absage ist das anhaltend israelfeindliche Auftreten des früheren Pink-Floyd-Frontmanns, der als einer der reichweitenstärksten Antisemiten der Welt gilt. Mehrfach forderte er einen kulturellen Boykott Israels und zog Vergleiche zum Apartheidsregime Südafrikas und übte Druck auf Künstlerinnen und Künstler zur Absage von Veranstaltungen in Israel aus. Ein Ballon in der Form eines Schweins mit Abbildungen des Davidsterns und mehreren Firmenlogos war Bestandteil von Waters Bühnenshow bei über 200 Konzerten im Rahmen der „The Wall Live Tour“ 2010 bis 2013. Immer wieder fiel Waters in der Folge auch wegen antisemitischer Verschwörungstheorien auf, die er unter anderem in der Terrororganisation Hamas nahestehenden Medien verbreitete. Während der laufenden US-Tour teilte Waters wiederholt dem Publikum mit, dass seine Auftritte als Ausdruck seiner politischen Haltung zu sehen seien und nicht im Zeichen der Musik Pink Floyds stünden. Im Rahmen der Tour „Roger Waters – this is not a drill“ sind im Mai fünf Konzerte in Deutschland geplant. Forderungen nach einer Absage der Konzerte gibt es auch in Berlin, München und Köln. Für Aufregung in Frankfurt hatte insbesondere der Ort des geplanten Konzerts gesorgt. In den Tagen nach der Pogromnacht 1938 wurden 3000 jüdische Männer aus Frankfurt und dem Rhein-Main-Gebiet in die Festhalle gebracht, misshandelt und später in Konzentrationslager deportiert. Viele von ihnen wurden ermordet. Auf dem Platz vor der Festhalle erinnert eine Gedenktafel an die Geschehnisse vom November 1938, die ein Auftrag ist, sich gegen Antisemitismus sowie Hass und Hetze zu stellen. Der Magistrat sieht sich deshalb gefordert, ein klares und gesamtgesellschaftlich getragenes Zeichen gegen Antisemitismus zu setzen. Die aufgrund der besonderen Tragweite getroffene Einzelfallentscheidung ist vor diesem Hintergrund nicht als Präzedenzfall zu sehen.

