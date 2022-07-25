Frankie Davidson Dies Aged 88 - Noise11.com

Australian entertainer Frankie Davidson has died at age 88.

Davidson had a hit song in Australia ‘Gimme Dat Ding’ in 1970. The song was a cover of The Pipkins UK hit the same year and was written by Albert Hammond, the father of Albert Hammond Jr from The Strokes.

Davidson’s version reached no 21 in Australia.

Frankie Davidson had three more songs in the Australian charts. ‘The Ball-Bearing Bird’ (no 55, 1971), ‘I Love a Sunburnt Football’ (no 79, 1973) and ‘The Australian Barbeque Song’ (no 53, 1981).

Frankie also popped up as an extra is many Australian television shows and movies. He was in ‘Matlock Police’, ‘Homicide’, ‘Bluey’ (not the kids show, the adult one from the 70s), A Country Practice, E Street, Rafferty’s Rules, Home and Away, All Saints and Water Rats. He even had a small role in Muriel’s Wedding as the Sergeant.

In 1976 Frankie Davidson won the Mo Award for Australia’s Most Versatile Act.

