 Frankie Davidson Dies Aged 88 - Noise11.com
Frankie Davidson photo from Facebook

Frankie Davidson photo from Facebook

Frankie Davidson Dies Aged 88

by Paul Cashmere on July 25, 2022

in News

Australian entertainer Frankie Davidson has died at age 88.

Davidson had a hit song in Australia ‘Gimme Dat Ding’ in 1970. The song was a cover of The Pipkins UK hit the same year and was written by Albert Hammond, the father of Albert Hammond Jr from The Strokes.

Davidson’s version reached no 21 in Australia.

Frankie Davidson had three more songs in the Australian charts. ‘The Ball-Bearing Bird’ (no 55, 1971), ‘I Love a Sunburnt Football’ (no 79, 1973) and ‘The Australian Barbeque Song’ (no 53, 1981).

Frankie also popped up as an extra is many Australian television shows and movies. He was in ‘Matlock Police’, ‘Homicide’, ‘Bluey’ (not the kids show, the adult one from the 70s), A Country Practice, E Street, Rafferty’s Rules, Home and Away, All Saints and Water Rats. He even had a small role in Muriel’s Wedding as the Sergeant.

In 1976 Frankie Davidson won the Mo Award for Australia’s Most Versatile Act.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Joni Mitchell at Newport Jazz Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell Makes Surprise Appearance At Newport Folk Festival

Joni Mitchell performed her first full show since 2000 on the weekend at the Newport Jazz Festival, Newport, Rhode Island.

51 mins ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers Return of the Dream Canteen
Red Hot Chili Peppers To Release Second Album In Six Months

Red Hot Chili Peppers will release a new album ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ in October, just six months after April’s ‘Unlimited Love’.

5 hours ago
Roberta Flack The Little Green Piano
Roberta Flack Has Written A Children’s Book

Robert Flack will publish her children’s book ‘The Green Piano – How Little Me Found Music’ in 2023.

6 hours ago
Adalita performs at the Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adilita Will Perform ‘Tumbling Dice’ At ‘Exile On Main Street’ 50th Anniversary Concert in Melbourne

Magic Dirt singer Adalita has put her hand up to perform The Rolling Stones’ classic ‘Tumbling Dice’ at the ‘Exile On Main Street’ 50th anniversary show.

5 days ago
Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John To Resume Farewell Yellow Brick Road Dates In Australia and New Zealand in January 2023

Sir Elton John will return for his final Australian dates of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January 2023.

5 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Greatest Hits Is First UK Album To Sell Over 7 Million Copies

Queen have become the first act in the UK to sell seven million copies of an album.

6 days ago
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.
Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Why Eddie Van Halen Tribute Hasn’t Happened

Wolfgang Van Halen says a tribute concert for his late father Eddie Van Halen couldn't "get off the ground" because "some people" are "difficult" to work with.

6 days ago