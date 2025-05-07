 Franz Ferdinand To Play Live At The Gardens and Aussie Dates - Noise11.com

Franz Ferdinand To Play Live At The Gardens and Aussie Dates

by Paul Cashmere on May 8, 2025

in News

Franz Ferdinand will return to Australia in November for their first tour since 2018.

This will be the seventh Franz Ferdinand Australia tour. Aussie acts Teenage Dads and Delivery will also play some shows.

Franz Ferdinand first toured Australia in 2004 off the back of their self-titled debut album. That album reached no 12 in Australia and delivered the hit song ‘Take Me Out’.

The most recent Franz Ferdinand album ‘The Human Fear’ was released in 2025.

Teenage Dads is the Aussie indie band from the Mornington Peninsula. Their Majordomo album debuted at no 2 in Australia.

Delivery are also a Melbourne band. They formed in 2020.

Franz Ferdinand touring Australia – November and December | NATIONAL TOUR DATES

With Special Guests Teenage Dads and Delivery*

Wednesday 26 November – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA
Friday 28 November – Live At The Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 29 November – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD
Tuesday 2 December – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW *Support by Delivery only
Wednesday 3 December – On The Steps, Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

All ticketing and national tour info: frontiertouring.com
Live At The Gardens event info: liveatthegardens.com.au
Tickets on sale: Wednesday 14 May at 10.00am local time
Presales commence: Monday 12 May at 10.00am local time

