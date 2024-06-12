 French Singer Françoise Hardy Dies At 80 - Noise11.com
Françiose Hardy

Françiose Hardy

French Singer Françoise Hardy Dies At 80

by Paul Cashmere on June 12, 2024

in News

French pop singer Françoise Hardy has died at age 80 after a 20 year battle with cancer. Hardy was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer in 2004 and later laryngeal cancer.

Françoise’s son Thomas Dutronc announced her passing posting “Mama nest partie’ (Mom is gone)” to his socials.

Françoise Hardy’s debut single ‘Tous les garcons et les tilles’ was a number one hit in France in 1962. She would have 13 Top 10 hits in France in the 60s.

In 1997 Hardy collaborated with French band Air on the track ‘Jeanne’ off their ‘Moon Safari’ album.

Hardy acted in movies such as ‘What’s New Pussycat’ (1965) and ‘Grand Prix’ (1966) and was also a published author of four Astrological, five non-fiction and one novel. She was also a model for Yves Saint Laurent.

Françoise was married to singer Jacques Dutronc. Their son is singer Thomas Dutronc.

Noise11.com

Tagged as:

