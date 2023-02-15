Frenzal Rhomb Premiere ‘Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids’ - Noise11.com

After seven long years in the new music wilderness Frenzal Rhomb are back with a new song ‘Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids’.

There is also a new album coming. The 10th Frenzal Rhomb album has been christened ‘The Cup of Pestilence’.

Frenzal Rhomb formed in 2023 is founding member and singer Jason Whalley, drummer since 1998 Gordy Forman, guitarist since 1996 Lindsay McDougall and new kid on the block Michael Dallinger on bass.

‘The Cup of Pestilence’ will be released on 7 April 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

