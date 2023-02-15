 Frenzal Rhomb Premiere ‘Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids’ - Noise11.com
Frenzal Rhomb Premiere ‘Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids’

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2023

in News

After seven long years in the new music wilderness Frenzal Rhomb are back with a new song ‘Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids’.

There is also a new album coming. The 10th Frenzal Rhomb album has been christened ‘The Cup of Pestilence’.

Frenzal Rhomb formed in 2023 is founding member and singer Jason Whalley, drummer since 1998 Gordy Forman, guitarist since 1996 Lindsay McDougall and new kid on the block Michael Dallinger on bass.

‘The Cup of Pestilence’ will be released on 7 April 2023.

