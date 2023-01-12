 Frenzal Rhomb’s ‘Pell Awaits’ T-Shirt Goes Back On Sale To Raise Funds For Child Abuse Victims - Noise11.com
Frenzal Rhomb’s ‘Pell Awaits’ T-Shirt Goes Back On Sale To Raise Funds For Child Abuse Victims

by Paul Cashmere on January 12, 2023

in News

Frenzal Rhomb have put their ‘Pell Awaits’ T-Shirt back on sale following the death of the disgraced clergyman on 11 January.

Pell was charged with a series of sexual offences over several counts and several victims. In 2018 he was found guilty of child sexual abuse and sentenced to six years in prison and he was registered as a sex offender. He served 404 days when he was released after the Supreme Court of Victoria ruled “there is a significant possibility that an innocent person has been convicted”.

Frenzal Rhomb created the Pell Awaits T-Shirts to raise money for child abuse victims. In 2019 they had raised almost $9000 for Bravehearts from the sale of the Pell Awaits shirt.

That shirt is now back in production following the death of the convicted then acquitted clergyman.

Praise him, for he is risen! The shirt that is. Get it now at Artist First. We’re raising money for the good people from Bravehearts again too.*
We raised almost 9 grand last time, trying to make something good out of something evil. And Glenno’s infernal art skills.
https://artistfirst.com.au/collections/frenzal-rhomb
Sizes S up to 3XL, but hurry coz the end of the world/this reprint is night.
https://artistfirst.com.au/collections/frenzal-rhomb
Amen.
*But not 100% this time; if we’ve learned anything from Christianity it’s how to make money.

Both the New South Wales and Victoria governments have ruled out a State Funeral for the accused and convicted then unconvicted priest.

When asked if there would be a State Funeral in Victoria, Premier Dan Andrews said, “There will be no memorial service or state funeral because I think that would be a deeply, deeply distressing thing for every victim-survivor of Catholic church child sexual abuse. That is my view. I will not do that.

“I couldn’t think of anything that would be more distressing for victim-survivors than that.”

