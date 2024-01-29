Fun Lovin’ Criminals Once Made An Ad In Sydney That Was Meant To Look Like New York - Noise11.com

New York City band Fun Lovin’ Criminals were once flown by advertising agency from New York to Sydney, Australia to make a beer commercial for an American company that looked like they were in New York and then the ad only ever aired in the UK.

Fast from Fun Lovin’ Criminals told the story to Noise11. “We were there in 2000 to make a Miller (beer) commercial right around the time we were about to release out fourth album ‘Loco’”, Fast said. “Miller wanted to use the title track ‘Loco’ in a beer commercial. At the time we thought it was a cool idea. They wanted to make it look like a New York overpass. They said we could either shoot it in Toronto, it has motorways that look like New York, or you can shoot it in Sydney. So we went to Sydney”.

The ad didn’t really make much sense but in the 90s advertising agencies had way too much money to think about logic. “The treatment for it was a bit bizarre,” Fast said. “It was a bunch of people stuck in traffic and we were on our way to a show stuck in traffic. So we all get out of the vehicles and have the show there on the street and everyone is drinking beer and its great, but what happens when the traffic clears up? And then everyone gets back in their cars. I’m not sure whoever came up with the idea thought it through. It wasn’t really aired outside the UK”.

FLC got some mileage out of the mileage. “While we were there we made a music video for the song ‘Loco’ in Sydney on Rene Rivkin’s boat. We didn’t know at the time who he was. This was 2004, the somewhat early days of the Internet so we did some searches and realised who this guy is and what happened to him. It was a bit bizarre”.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals will return to Australia in February 2024 for their first Australian shows in 20 years.

TOUR DATES – FEBRUARY 2024

Wollongong Wed 14 University of Wollongong, Wollongong

Sydney Thur 15 Metro Theatre, George St. Sydney

Brisbane Fri 16 Triffid, Newstead, Qld

Gold Coast Sat 17 Miami Marketta, 23 Hillcrest Parade, Miami

Canberra Wed 21 Kambri, ANU, Acton

Melbourne Thur 22 Northcote Theatre, Northcote, Melbourne

Adelaide Fri 23 Unibar University of Adelaide,

Perth Sat 24 Fremantle Social Club, Fremantle

