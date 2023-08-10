GANGgajang ‘Speak To Me’ Is A Call For The Yes Vote - Noise11.com

GANGgajang’s new song ‘Speak To Me’ is a plea for the Yes Vote in Australia’s upcoming referendum “to the voice from the heart and soul of Australia”.

The track features the voice of one of Australia’s greatest actors Jack Thompson. “I hear a voice from the heart. It speaks to everyone. I hear a voice speak to me”.

Indigenous musician William Barton also plays didgeridoo on the song.

‘Speak To Me’ is pro the Yes vote at a time when the Liberal Party of Australia is spreading lies and false information leading into the referendum. Former Prime Minister John Howard said, “I do hold the view that the luckiest thing that happened to this country was being colonised by the British.” Fact: The British waged genocide on Indigenous Australians.

‘Speak To Me’ updates the 1994 GANGgajang track ‘Hundreds of Languages’. The original song written by Robert James and Mark Callaghan is about the hundreds of languages spoken by the Indigenous people of Australia before European settlement.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

