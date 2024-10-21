Garfunkel & Garfunkel Premiere Second Song ‘Blue Moon’ - Noise11.com

Garfunkel & Garfunkel, the father and son duo for Art Garfunkel and his son Art Garfunkel Jr, have premiered a second song from the upcoming album ‘Father and Son’.

‘Blue Moon’ is a cover of the 1934 Rogers & Hart classic covered over the last 90 years by Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart and now the Garfunkels.

Art Garfunkel said, “It felt like a dream. It was simply quite wonderful. I love working with him. I like to say my son is a better singer than I am. I mean, I’m pretty good… but he is better”.

“This one is truly a father-son project, it’s all about this unique connection,” Garfunkel Jr. adds. “We recorded a dozen of our most cherished songs. I brought more of the 80s influences into the project, and my father brought more of the Great American Songbook – wonderful songs from the 1940s and so on. These two influences came together in a pretty exciting way. Overall, it’s definitely an expression of our bond”.

The father and son duo will release ‘Father and Son’ on 8 November 2024.

