Garth Brooks To Set Up Shop In Vegas In 2023 - Noise11.com

Garth Brooks is taking on a Las Vegas residency for 2023.
The country superstar will begin his residency in May, with dates also covered in June, July, November and December 2023.
“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” said Garth Brooks. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”
Brooks will perform a different show every night. No two setlists will be the same and the season also promises to regularly have specials guest drop by.
Dates are:
• May 2023: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28
• June 2023: 1, 3, 4
• July 2023: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23
• November 2023: 29
• December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16
