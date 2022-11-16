 Garth Brooks To Set Up Shop In Vegas In 2023 - Noise11.com
Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks To Set Up Shop In Vegas In 2023

by Paul Cashmere on November 16, 2022

in News

Garth Brooks is taking on a Las Vegas residency for 2023.

The country superstar will begin his residency in May, with dates also covered in June, July, November and December 2023.

“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” said Garth Brooks. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”

Brooks will perform a different show every night. No two setlists will be the same and the season also promises to regularly have specials guest drop by.

Dates are:

• May 2023: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28
• June 2023: 1, 3, 4
• July 2023: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23
• November 2023: 29
• December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Indochine at IMAX
Serge Thomann Secures Melbourne IMAX Exclusive With France’s Biggest Band Indochine

Indochine, the biggest band to come from France, will celebrate their 40 years together for Australia with the concert movie ‘The Indochine Central Tour’ scheduled to play at Melbourne’s IMAX Theatre on 24 November.

51 seconds ago
Adalita performs at the Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adalita To Release ‘Inland’, Her First Album In Nine Years

Adalita will finally release new music in December with ‘Inland’ to become her first album since ‘All Day Venus’ in 2013.

1 day ago
Billy Morgan of Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman
Billy Corgan Reschedules Smashing Pumpkins Due To Laryngitis

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is battling laryngitis.

1 day ago
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz photo by Ros O'Gorman
Blur To Play Wembley

Metropolis Music today announce that blur will play a very special show at London’s Wembley Stadium on 8th July next year, their only UK appearance and first headline show since 2015.

2 days ago
Guns N Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In My Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
What To Expect When You See Guns N Roses in Australia

Guns N Roses have arrived in Australia for their first show in Perth this Friday 18 November.

2 days ago
Backstreet Boys perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Friday 8 May 2015. The first Australian show of 2015
Backstreet Boys Are Heading Back To Vegas

Backstreet Boys are planning another Las Vegas residency.

3 days ago
Snoop Dogg phot by Ros O'Gorman
A Snoop Dogg Biopic Is In the Works

A movie biopic about the life and career of Snoop Dogg is in development.

5 days ago