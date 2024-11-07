Garth Brooks Wants Case Heard In Federal Court - Noise11.com

Lawyers for Garth Brooks have filed a motion that could change the path of the sexual assault case against him.

Brooks’ legal team have applied to move the lawsuit away from the Superior Court in California to the federal court.

Legal expert Tre Lovell told Entertainment Tonight, “Garth’s advantages going into Federal Court are a couple of things. It’s usually easier to seal filings, and you usually get a quicker trial date. Judges are also more amenable to dismissing a case.”

He also cited the potential jury pool as a reason to move the case.

“Los Angeles tends to be more of a minority, blue-collar jury pool,” he explained. “In federal court, you have a broader jury pool and a broader jury pool I think would help Garth as well in this case.”

Brooks’ accuser, identified in legal documents only as Jane Roe, filed her case in California on 3 October. Her lawsuit claims that the Friends in Low Places singer raped her and sexually assaulted her on separate occasions in 2019.

She worked for the country singer and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, prior to and during the timeframe she says the assaults took place, adding that her financial distress made her an easy target for Brooks.

Brooks denies the allegations.

