Gaslight Anthem Recruit Some Kid Called Bruce Springsteen To Help With New Song - Noise11.com

Gaslight Anthem Recruit Some Kid Called Bruce Springsteen To Help With New Song

by Paul Cashmere on July 25, 2023

in News

Bruce Springsteen is the featured artist on the new Gaslight Anthem song ‘History Books’.

“When Bruce Springsteen said I should write a duet for us, I think my head exploded,” says Brian Fallon of Gaslight Anthem. “It will never get old to me that one of the greatest songwriters in the world, and one of my hero’s voices, will forever be captured in a song I wrote at a small wooden desk, in October, in New Jersey.”

“When you have a band reach any level of success or popularity, that’s a gift,” Fallon says. “It’s truly a miracle to be able to do your art for a living. Having the band come this far and be able to still find inspiration and connection in our music is a treasure. We’re thrilled to be back, and we thank our fans for allowing us time to regroup.”

History Books is also the title of the upcoming Gaslight Anthem album.

“None of us wanted to make a very somber or serious record showing how much we’ve matured,” says Fallon. “We’ve all changed and grown and learned so much, but the overall mood was a feeling of excitement to be back together and making music that means something to us.”

The Gaslight Anthem is: Brian Fallon (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Alex Rosamilia (lead guitar, backing vocals), Alex Levine (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Benny Horowitz (drums, percussion, backing vocals).

History Books the album will be released in 27 October, 2023.

