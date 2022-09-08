 Gavin Rossdale Of Bush To Host A Cooking Show - Noise11.com
Gavin Rossdale Of Bush To Host A Cooking Show

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2022

Gavin Rossdale of Bush will turn television host for a new cooking show.

The unscripted show will feature guests visiting Gavin at his home in the Hollywood Hills where he will prepare a three-course meal.

Sir Tom Jones has popped over to Gav’s as has 30 Rock star Jack McBrayer. The show was first announced in February and production company Roundtable Entertainment have been sourced a distribution network.

Rossdale said, “Roundtable are the exact partners I’ve been looking for to produce this project. They understand my vision and will help execute a compelling series in which we get to see behind the public persona of people we know and admire for their work. This show is about connecting more deeply with them, hearing their stories, walking in their shoes. It’s hard to be surprised anymore; but the simplest surprises are the human revelations that occur over food and drink.”

Roundtable co-founder and Head of Unscripted, Alex Dundas said, “We’re thrilled to be working with Gavin. We all know the power of his music – but “E.A.T.” reveals so many new layers: his creativity in the kitchen, his empathy as a host and the authenticity he brings to his closest friendships. It’s fascinating conversations over fantastic food – and we’re getting a seat at the table!”

“Projects like this are the reason why we founded Roundtable – to focus on the things we’re passionate about, that have deeper layers beyond face value, that have something meaningful to offer.”

Roundtable Entertainment is founded by media industry veterans Dominic Ianno, John Baldecchi, Alex Dundas and Griffin Gmelich and produces scripted and unscripted TV, feature film and podcasts, in addition to distributing both owned IP and third-party content to platforms globally.

