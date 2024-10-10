 Gavin Rossdale To Host A Cooking Show - Noise11.com
Gavin Rossdale of Bush photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Gavin Rossdale To Host A Cooking Show

by Paul Cashmere on October 10, 2024

in News

Gavin Rossdale of Bush will premiere his cooking show ‘Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles’ in 2025.

The show will feature celebrity guests popping into see Gavin at home where he cooks them a meal. His famous friends include yennis legend Serena Williams, entertainer Common, actress Selma Blair, author and actress Brooke Shields, iconic singer Sir Tom Jones, and actor and comedian Jack McBrayer.

“Our show is the culmination of a passionate team collaboration, coming together to make something truly special,” said Gavin Rossdale. “With VIZIO and production partners Roundtable and Bungalow, we’ve been able to bring my personal dream to life in what I hope is an innovative and entertaining show. I’ve found that cooking for people creates intimate and special moments and is a great conduit for deeper, meaningful conversations. Nothing brings me greater joy than connecting with friends and family over a fantastic meal that I’ve created just for them.”

Watch the trailer:

Gavin’s Noise11 interviews:

