Gene Simmons’ Son Nick Simmons Joins Wolfmother At Gold Coast Show - Noise11.com

Gene Simmons’ son Nick made an appearance with Wolfmother at the KISS concert on the Gold Coast on 10 September.
Wolfmother opened for KISS on the two Queensland shows on 6 September in Brisbane and 10 September on the Gold Coast.
Nick performed the Wolfmother hit ‘Woman’ with Andrew Stockdale.
Nick @nicktsimmons joined Wolfmother @wolfmother onstage for a song, right before we hit the stage at Gold Coast Cbus Super Stadium. They rocked it out of the park.! pic.twitter.com/GTNIkQ7b3G
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 12, 2022
