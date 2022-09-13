 Gene Simmons’ Son Nick Simmons Joins Wolfmother At Gold Coast Show - Noise11.com
Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother, 2013, Music Bowl, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Andrew Stockdale, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Gene Simmons’ Son Nick Simmons Joins Wolfmother At Gold Coast Show

by Paul Cashmere on September 13, 2022

in News

Gene Simmons’ son Nick made an appearance with Wolfmother at the KISS concert on the Gold Coast on 10 September.

Wolfmother opened for KISS on the two Queensland shows on 6 September in Brisbane and 10 September on the Gold Coast.

Nick performed the Wolfmother hit ‘Woman’ with Andrew Stockdale.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Release Peter O’Doherty Penned ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’

Dog Trumpet’s latest preview of the upcoming ‘Shadowland’ album is ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’.

3 days ago
The Libertines with Paul Dufour photo from The Libertines Twitter page
The Libertines Paul Dufour Dies

The Libertines are in "shock" after their original drummer, Paul Dufour, died on Tuesday (06.09.22).

4 days ago
Gavin Rossdale, Bush: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Gavin Rossdale Of Bush To Host A Cooking Show

Gavin Rossdale of Bush will turn television host for a new cooking show.

5 days ago
Phoenix, Thomas Mars - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Phoenix Team With Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig

Phoenix have debuted a new song ‘Tonight’ featuring Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and with a new video shot in August in Tokyo and Paris.

5 days ago
Nickelback perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 15 May 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nickelback To Release First Album In Five Years

Nickelback will follow-up their 2017 album ‘Feed The Machine’ with the all-new ‘Get Rollin’ in November.

6 days ago
Two Door Cinema Club
Two Door Cinema Club Cancel Tour As Bass Player Diagnosed With Auto-Immune Disease

Two Door Cinema Club have cancelled their tour as Kevin Baird battles an "incurable autoimmune disease".

6 days ago
Kings of Leon Add The Temper Trap To Australian Tour

The Temper Trap will tour Australia with Kings of Leon in October and November.

September 6, 2022