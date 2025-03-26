 George Clinton Is Bringing Parliament-Funkadelic Back To Australia - Noise11.com
George Clinton, Parliament: Photo Ros O'Gorman

by Paul Cashmere on March 26, 2025

Funk legend George Clinton is bring Parliament-Funkadelic back to Australia in September 2025 with dates in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Gold Coast.

Clinton lasted toured Parliament- Funkadelic in Australia in 2019. George will be 84 years old for this tour.

George said, “We have a blast every time we come to Australia. Aussie’s know what it means to have a good time: the national motto should be free your mind and your ass will follow. My band has been funkin’ real hard lately…you don’t wanna miss what we be throwin down. Come on out and get funked up!”

Clinton is the bandleader of the funk collective. He is held in the same high esteem as James Brown and Sly Stone. In 2019, he was given the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Clinton first rose to fame with ‘Loopzilla’ in 1982 and quickly followed up with ‘Atomic Dog’.

Ticket pre-sale from 9am local time, Tuesday 1 April
General Tickets on sale 9am local time, Thursday 3 April

Dates are:

Wednesday 17 September Miami Marketta Gold Coast
Thursday 18 September Fortitude Music Hall Brisbane
Saturday 20 September Palais Theatre Melbourne
Sunday 21 September Enmore Theatre Sydney

