George Clinton Is Bringing Parliament-Funkadelic Back To Australia - Noise11.com

Funk legend George Clinton is bring Parliament-Funkadelic back to Australia in September 2025 with dates in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Gold Coast.

Clinton lasted toured Parliament- Funkadelic in Australia in 2019. George will be 84 years old for this tour.

George said, “We have a blast every time we come to Australia. Aussie’s know what it means to have a good time: the national motto should be free your mind and your ass will follow. My band has been funkin’ real hard lately…you don’t wanna miss what we be throwin down. Come on out and get funked up!”

Clinton is the bandleader of the funk collective. He is held in the same high esteem as James Brown and Sly Stone. In 2019, he was given the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Clinton first rose to fame with ‘Loopzilla’ in 1982 and quickly followed up with ‘Atomic Dog’.

Ticket pre-sale from 9am local time, Tuesday 1 April

General Tickets on sale 9am local time, Thursday 3 April

Dates are:

Wednesday 17 September Miami Marketta Gold Coast

Thursday 18 September Fortitude Music Hall Brisbane

Saturday 20 September Palais Theatre Melbourne

Sunday 21 September Enmore Theatre Sydney

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

