George Daniel of The 1975 Releases His First Solo Song - Noise11.com

George Daniel of The 1975 Releases His First Solo Song

by Music-News.com on August 3, 2024

in News

The 1975’s drummer and producer, George Daniel, has released his debut solo single, ‘Screen Cleaner’.

The track is released via Dirty Hit’s new electronic music imprint, dh2, and features the voice of Swedish pop star Tove Lo.

Daniel recently debuted new music with his fiancé Charli XCX at The Levels at Glastonbury, Boiler Room New York, Ibiza’s Amnesia and The Floor with Jamie xx at Venue MOT in London.

As well as producing for The 1975 and Charli, Daniel has also worked on music by The Japanese House and Caroline Polachek.

Last year, The 1975 announced their “indefinite hiatus” from live shows.

Frontman Matty Healy made the announcement while playing the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California, in September, as part of their mammoth ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour.

He told the crowd before performing ‘Sex’: “It’s wonderful you’re all here.

“After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

Matty’s mum Denise Welch admitted her son – who recently got engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel – was “absolutely exhausted” and “ready for a break”.

She told Britain’s OK! magazine: “Matty is absolutely shattered. He’s on a world tour and as much as it’s hard to go, ‘Oh please feel sorry for my boy’, people don’t realise that it’s gruelling to be the lead singer, the creator, the writer, the producer of a massive show on the scale that Matthew does.

“Then he gets on stage and gets in a plane and flies seven hours then flies 24 hours.

“It’s a wonderful life, but he’s absolutely exhausted and ready for a break.”

