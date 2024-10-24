George Harrison Estate Premieres ‘Be Here Now’ Video - Noise11.com

The estate of the late George Harrison has produced a video for ‘Be Here Now’ from the 1973 album ‘Living In The Material World’.

The official Video for George Harrison “Be Here Now – 2024 Mix” was made in collaboration with the Ram Dass foundation – Love Serve Remember Foundation (LSRF) – featuring official illustrations from the Ram Dass book, ‘Be Here Now’.

The video features ‘Take 8’ of Be Here Now.

On 15 November 2024 the deluxe box set of ‘Living In The Material World’ will be released to mark the 50th anniversary of the album.

Of the release, Olivia Harrison shares, “I hope you revisit Living in the Material World or discover it for the first time, and as you listen, share George’s wish for himself and mankind…..

Give me Love

Give me Peace on Earth.”

Dhani Harrison adds, “Finally, we are overjoyed to present to you the 50th anniversary package of George Harrison’s ‘Living in the Material World’. For those of you who are just discovering this album; This record was released in service and with deep love for all our Brothers and Sisters around the world who populate this dualistic system we live in called Earth. Peace be upon all sentient beings.”

Release date November 15th, 2024

LP Disc 1

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (2024 Mix)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (2024 Mix)

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World (2024 Mix)

4. Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long (2024 Mix)

5. Who Can See It (2024 Mix)

6. Living in the Material World (2024 Mix)

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (2024 Mix)

8. Be Here Now (2024 Mix)

9. Try Some Buy Some (2024 Mix)

10. The Day the World Gets ‘Round (2024 Mix)

11. That Is All (2024 Mix)

LP Disc 2

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (Take 18; Acoustic Version)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (Take 5)

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World (Take 13)

4. Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long (Take 49; Acoustic Version)

5. Who Can See It (Take 93)

6. Living in the Material World (Take 31)

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (Take 3)

8. Be Here Now (Take 8)

9. Try Some Buy Some (Alternative Version)

10. The Day the World Gets ‘Round (Take 22; Acoustic Version)

11. That Is All (Take 24)

12. Miss O’Dell (2024 Mix)

CD Disc 1

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (2024 Mix)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (2024 Mix)

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World (2024 Mix)

4. Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long (2024 Mix)

5. Who Can See It (2024 Mix)

6. Living in the Material World (2024 Mix)

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (2024 Mix)

8. Be Here Now (2024 Mix)

9. Try Some Buy Some (2024 Mix)

10. The Day the World Gets ‘Round (2024 Mix)

11. That Is All (2024 Mix)

CD Disc 2

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (Take 18; Acoustic Version)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (Take 5)

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World (Take 13)

4. Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long (Take 49; Acoustic Version)

5. Who Can See It (Take 93)

6. Living in the Material World (Take 31)

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (Take 3)

8. Be Here Now (Take 8)

9. Try Some Buy Some (Alternative Version)

10. The Day the World Gets ‘Round (Take 22; Acoustic Version)

11. That Is All (Take 24)

12. Miss O’Dell (2024 Mix)

13. Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)

7″ Single

1. Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)

2. Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond) [Instrumental]

Blu-Ray

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (2024 Mix)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (2024 Mix)

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World (2024 Mix)

4. Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long (2024 Mix)

5. Who Can See It (2024 Mix)

6. Living in the Material World (2024 Mix)

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (2024 Mix)

8. Be Here Now (2024 Mix)

9. Try Some Buy Some (2024 Mix)

10. The Day the World Gets ‘Round (2024 Mix)

11. That Is All (2024 Mix)

12. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (Take 18; Acoustic Version)

13. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (Take 5)

14. The Light That Has Lighted the World (Take 13)

15. Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long (Take 49; Acoustic Version)

16. Who Can See It (Take 93)

17. Living in the Material World (Take 31)

18. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (Take 3)

19. Be Here Now (Take 8)

20. Try Some Buy Some (Alternative Version)

21. The Day the World Gets ‘Round (Take 22; Acoustic Version)

22. That Is All (Take 24)

23. Miss O’Dell (2024 Mix)

24. Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)

