 George Harrison ‘Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)’ Video Premieres - Noise11.com
George Harrison Living In The Material World

George Harrison ‘Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)’ Video Premieres

by Paul Cashmere on November 16, 2024

in News

The George Harrison version of ‘Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)’, a song George wrote for Ringo Starr’s ‘Ringo’ album over 50 years ago, is available as part of the 50th anniversary edition of George’s ‘Living In The Material World’ album.

The song also has a brand new video from Designer and Animator Daniel Cordero and Creative Director Kelly Mahan.

This previously unreleased version features The Band, Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson and Rick Danko with Ringo on drums and George on guitar and vocals. This recording was used as the guide vocal for Ringo who simply sang over George’s part and then George’s vocal was removed for the Ringo version.

Harrison wrote ‘Sunshine Life For Me’ in Ireland where he was staying with singer songwriter Donovan. The song was written shortly after the Beatles were dissolved legally as a band. The Raymond in the song was the lawyer working with then Beatles manager Alen Klein to wind up The Beatles.

George also wrote the song ‘Sue Me Sue You Blues’, also on Living In The Material World, also about The Beatles break-up and court cases to dissolve the group.

Check out George and Ringo’s versions:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tom Petty Long After Dark
Tom Petty Estate Share New Music Video for ‘Never Be You’

The estate of the late Tom Petty has released a music video for the previously unreleased ‘Never Be You’ from the newly expanded ‘Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition)’.

1 minute ago
Elton John and Brandi Carlisle Never Too Late
Elton John and Brandi Carlisle Premiere Never Too Late

Elton John and Brandi Carlisle have a brand new song ‘Never Too Late’.

1 day ago
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Accidentally Leak 2025 Date

AC/DC seem set to announce a 2025 US tour after a post for a Minneapolis date was posted to the band’s Instagram account and then quickly deleted.

3 days ago
Jim Moginie of Midnight Oil On The Day He Shared A Joint With Bob Dylan

Midnight Oil’s Jim Moginie has a funny story about Bob Dylan.

4 days ago
Don Walker Live Lightning
Don Walker To Release Live Lightning Live Album, Check Out The Video For You’ve Got To Move

Don Walker will release a new live album ‘Live Lightning’ on 22 November recorded live during his 2023 and 2024 solo dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Eumundi.

4 days ago
Countdown
Songs From The First Countdown 8 November 1974

The very first Countdown aired in Australia on 8 November 1974, at 6:30pm on a Friday and its original duration was to fit inside a 30 minute slot.

5 days ago
Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon, Noise11, Photo
David Gilmour Discusses Rumours of Dark Side of the Moon and The Wizard of Oz

The fusion of Pink Floyd's iconic album "Dark Side of the Moon" with the classic film "The Wizard of Oz" is a legend that has intrigued fans and audiophiles for decades. This synchronization, often referred to as "The Dark Side of the Rainbow," suggests that the album, when played in conjunction with the film, produces uncanny coincidences that seem too deliberate to be mere chance. Recently, David Gilmour, the legendary guitarist of Pink Floyd, addressed these longstanding rumours in an interview, shedding light on the band's perspective.

6 days ago