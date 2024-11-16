George Harrison ‘Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)’ Video Premieres - Noise11.com

The George Harrison version of ‘Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)’, a song George wrote for Ringo Starr’s ‘Ringo’ album over 50 years ago, is available as part of the 50th anniversary edition of George’s ‘Living In The Material World’ album.

The song also has a brand new video from Designer and Animator Daniel Cordero and Creative Director Kelly Mahan.

This previously unreleased version features The Band, Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson and Rick Danko with Ringo on drums and George on guitar and vocals. This recording was used as the guide vocal for Ringo who simply sang over George’s part and then George’s vocal was removed for the Ringo version.

Harrison wrote ‘Sunshine Life For Me’ in Ireland where he was staying with singer songwriter Donovan. The song was written shortly after the Beatles were dissolved legally as a band. The Raymond in the song was the lawyer working with then Beatles manager Alen Klein to wind up The Beatles.

George also wrote the song ‘Sue Me Sue You Blues’, also on Living In The Material World, also about The Beatles break-up and court cases to dissolve the group.

Check out George and Ringo’s versions:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

