George Michael Coin Released By Royal Mint UK - Noise11.com

George Michael Coin Released By Royal Mint UK

by Paul Cashmere on February 27, 2024

in News

England’s Royal Mint has created three coins to honor George Michael.

Designed by Sandra Deiana, the coin is based around George’s debut solo album and second solo single ‘Faith’.

Sandra Deiana, designer of the George Michael coin said. “From the beginning of the project, I was clear about certain elements that I wanted to incorporate into the design. I wanted a detailed portrait that captured his charismatic expression – I was particularly thinking of his iconic sunglasses. It’s amazing to be able to pay tribute to his music and what you see in the design is truly a piece of George Michael’s song.”

The coin has been officially approved by the Estate of George Michael.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint said: “From his debut with WHAM! to becoming one of the bestselling solo musicians of all time, George Michael is a global superstar whose work has inspired and influenced generations with his music and his unique style. Loved by millions of fans worldwide, we are delighted to be introducing an official UK coin celebrating his life and legacy.”

The collection ranges in price from £15.50 for the uncirculated colour coin limied to 7500 pieces through to £2770 for the UK one ounce Gold proof limited to 150 coins.

George Michael Entertainment said, ‘On behalf of George Michael, we are deeply honoured that the Royal Mint is paying tribute to him by creating a series of beautifully crafted coins. He would have been enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way.’

Get full details of the coins here

