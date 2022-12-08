 Gerard Casale of Devo Gets a Martyn Ware Make-Over - Noise11.com
Gerard Casale of Devo photo supplied

Gerard Casale of Devo photo supplied

Gerard Casale of Devo Gets a Martyn Ware Make-Over

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2022

in News

Devo’s Gerard Casale’s new song ‘The Invisible Man’ has been given a make-over remix from The Human League, Heaven 17 and British Electric Foundation founder Martyn Ware.

“Martyn Ware liked my new song and offered to do the remixes,” said Gerald V. Casale in a statement. “That’s very satisfying, to be part of a community of musicians who respect and are inspired by each other’s work.”

“Jerry Casale is a genius,” said Martyn Ware. “There, I’ve said it. He is a true renaissance man, with a beautiful, humanistic core.”

The Invisible Man features musicians Gerald V. Casale, Josh Freese (Guns N Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer) & Steve Bartek (Oingo Boingo).

Martyn Ware produced Tina Turner’s ‘Lets Stay Together’ and Terence Trent D’Arby’s ‘Introducing The Hardline According To …’

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rick Parfitt Status Quo performing at Deni Bluesfest in Deniliquin on Sunday 31 March 2013. Photo by Ros O'Gorman https://www.noise11.com
Status Quo Restore 2008 ‘It’s Christmas Time’ Video

Status Quo have restored their 2008 HD Christmas song video ‘It’s Christmas Time’ into 4K.

1 day ago
Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Aerosmith Sidelined With Steven Tyler Illness

Aerosmith have scrapped a second show in their Las Vegas residency due to Steven Tyler's ongoing illness.

2 days ago
Noddy Holder
Its Close To Christmas But “Not Yet Noddy” Holder

Slade’s Noddy Holder is screaming about Christmas again in a new television commercial in Britain for Iceland Foods.

2 days ago
Neil Young Harvest
Neil Young Unboxes His 50th Anniversary Edition of ‘Harvest’

Neil Young has created a four-minute video of the unboxing of the 50th anniversary edition of ‘Harvest’.

3 days ago
Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Billy Joel Plays His First New Zealand Show in 14 Years

Billy Joel played his Auckland, New Zealand show on Saturday night ahead of his one-off Australian show in Melbourne this coming weekend.

3 days ago
ABBA Bjorn and Sir Ian McKellen knitting
ABBA Adds New Member To Become ABIBA

ABBA may soon be ABIBA is Sir Ian McKellen has his way.

5 days ago
Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson
Elton John To Play Glastonbury

Elton John will close his U.K. farewell tour with a headlining performance at Glastonbury Festival.

5 days ago