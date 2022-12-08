Gerard Casale of Devo Gets a Martyn Ware Make-Over - Noise11.com

Devo’s Gerard Casale’s new song ‘The Invisible Man’ has been given a make-over remix from The Human League, Heaven 17 and British Electric Foundation founder Martyn Ware.

“Martyn Ware liked my new song and offered to do the remixes,” said Gerald V. Casale in a statement. “That’s very satisfying, to be part of a community of musicians who respect and are inspired by each other’s work.”

“Jerry Casale is a genius,” said Martyn Ware. “There, I’ve said it. He is a true renaissance man, with a beautiful, humanistic core.”

The Invisible Man features musicians Gerald V. Casale, Josh Freese (Guns N Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer) & Steve Bartek (Oingo Boingo).

Martyn Ware produced Tina Turner’s ‘Lets Stay Together’ and Terence Trent D’Arby’s ‘Introducing The Hardline According To …’

