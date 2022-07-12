 Get F*cked, Guns N’ Roses Support The Chats Have A New Song - Noise11.com
The Chats photo Luke Henery

The Chats photo Luke Henery

Get F*cked, Guns N’ Roses Support The Chats Have A New Song

by Paul Cashmere on July 12, 2022

in News

The Chats, one of Guns N’ Roses opening acts on the upcoming Australian tour have a new album called ‘Get F*cked’ on the way and a new song ‘I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane’ for you now.

‘Get F*cked’ is coming 19 August.

The Chats will perform with Guns N’ Roses in Australia in November and December.

Guns N’ Roses with special guests The Chats & Cosmic Psychos
2022 Tour Dates

Friday 18 November: Optus Stadium, Perth
Tuesday 22 November: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Thursday 24 November: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast
Sunday 27 November: Stadium Australia, Sydney
Tuesday 29 November: Adelaide Oval
Saturday 3 December: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Head to www.tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rock Hall of Fame Reunion for Duran Duran Could Be Stressful

Duran Duran quipped that their former band members better "behave" themselves at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

14 hours ago
Dee Snider
Dee Snider Retires From Music To Make Movies

Dee Snider has retired from music to focus on launching a new career in Hollywood.

15 hours ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reunite For Final Neighbours Episode

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan have reunited to farewell the long running hit soap ‘Neighbours’. The former stars of the show will appear in the last episode.

1 day ago
Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Carlos Santana Cancels More Shows Over Health Scare

Carlos Santana has postponed six shows after collapsing onstage last week.

1 day ago
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Cosmic Psychos and The Chats To Open For Guns N’ Roses In Australia

Guns N’ Roses have announced Australian bands Cosmic Psychos and The Chats will open for them on the upcoming Australian tour.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Rolling Stones Postponed Amsterdam Setlist Reveals ‘Shattered’ Would Have Made Its SIXTY Tour Debut

The now published setlist of The Rolling Stones abandoned Amsterdam show planned for 13 June would have included the SIXTY tour debut of ‘Shattered’.

2 days ago
Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ Debuts At No 24 On Australia’s Pop Chart

Move over New Kids On The Block, there are new kids on the block. Metallica have the number 24 song in Australia with their 1986 song ‘Master of Puppets’.

3 days ago