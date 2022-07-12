Get F*cked, Guns N’ Roses Support The Chats Have A New Song - Noise11.com

The Chats, one of Guns N’ Roses opening acts on the upcoming Australian tour have a new album called ‘Get F*cked’ on the way and a new song ‘I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane’ for you now.

‘Get F*cked’ is coming 19 August.

The Chats will perform with Guns N’ Roses in Australia in November and December.

Guns N’ Roses with special guests The Chats & Cosmic Psychos

2022 Tour Dates

Friday 18 November: Optus Stadium, Perth

Tuesday 22 November: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Thursday 24 November: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Sunday 27 November: Stadium Australia, Sydney

Tuesday 29 November: Adelaide Oval

Saturday 3 December: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Head to www.tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

