Gilbert O’Sullivan To Return To Australia in 2018 - Noise11.com

Gilbert O’Sullivan is coming back to Australia in April 2025 for his first Australian shows since 2018.

Gilbert O’Sullivan had his first hit in Australia in 1972 with ‘Alone Again (Naturally)’. It reached no 2.

Gilbert then had a string of hits in Australia with ‘Ooh-Wakka-Doo-Wakka-Day’ (no 14, 1972), ‘Clair’ (no 12, 1972), ‘Get Down’ (no 6, 1973), ‘Ooh Baby’ (no 31, 1973) and ‘What’s In A Kiss’ (no 27, 1980).

Raymond O’Sullivan was anointed Gilbert O’Sullivan by manager Gordon Mills, who also managed Engelbert Humperdinck and Tom Jones. All three names were named after historical names, Raymond after 19th century composers Gilbert & Sullivan, Thomas Woodward after the lead character in the 1749 novel ‘The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling’ and Gerry Dorsey after the 19th century German classic composer Engelbert Humperdinck who composed the opera Hänsel und Gretel in 1890.

Gilbert O’Sullivan Australian dates are:

29 April, Perth, Astor Theatre

1 May, Melbourne, Palms at Crown

2 May, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns

4 May, Sydney, Recital Hall

6 May, Canberra, SCC Club

