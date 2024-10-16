 Gilbert O’Sullivan To Return To Australia in 2018 - Noise11.com
Gilbert O'Sullivan

Gilbert O'Sullivan

Gilbert O’Sullivan To Return To Australia in 2018

by Paul Cashmere on October 16, 2024

in News

Gilbert O’Sullivan is coming back to Australia in April 2025 for his first Australian shows since 2018.

Gilbert O’Sullivan had his first hit in Australia in 1972 with ‘Alone Again (Naturally)’. It reached no 2.

Gilbert then had a string of hits in Australia with ‘Ooh-Wakka-Doo-Wakka-Day’ (no 14, 1972), ‘Clair’ (no 12, 1972), ‘Get Down’ (no 6, 1973), ‘Ooh Baby’ (no 31, 1973) and ‘What’s In A Kiss’ (no 27, 1980).

Raymond O’Sullivan was anointed Gilbert O’Sullivan by manager Gordon Mills, who also managed Engelbert Humperdinck and Tom Jones. All three names were named after historical names, Raymond after 19th century composers Gilbert & Sullivan, Thomas Woodward after the lead character in the 1749 novel ‘The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling’ and Gerry Dorsey after the 19th century German classic composer Engelbert Humperdinck who composed the opera Hänsel und Gretel in 1890.

Gilbert O’Sullivan Australian dates are:

29 April, Perth, Astor Theatre
1 May, Melbourne, Palms at Crown
2 May, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns
4 May, Sydney, Recital Hall
6 May, Canberra, SCC Club

get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst Honors Pintupi Nine with ‘Sugar In the Tea’

Midnight Oil co-founder Rob Hirst has written ‘Sugar In the Tea’ about the Puntupi Nine, who were considered Australia’s “lost tribe”.

3 hours ago
Ollie Olsen
Ollie Olsen (Max Q, Dogs In Space) Dies Aged 66

Australian electronic and experimental innovator Ollie Olsen has died at the age of 66.

4 hours ago
Ian Moss with Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cold Chisel Continue To Add Surprises On The Big Five-O Tour

Six shows into The Big Five-O tour Cold Chisel have not played the same setlist twice. Last night in Wollongong, ‘Plaza’ popped into the setlist.

4 hours ago
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Hint At New Music

Queen have discussed releasing new music. Queen haven't put out an album since 2008's 'The Cosmos Rocks' with Paul Rodgers of Bad Company/Free but drummer Roger Taylor has revealed he and guitarist Brian May "might" just give fans some new music.

7 hours ago
Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band
Check Out Hank Azaria Doing Springsteen with his Simpsons Characters

Hank Azaria does around a dozen Simpsons voices and he has put the characters to good use, covering Bruce Springsteen to talk up his upcoming shows with his Springsteen covers band The EZ Street Band.

1 day ago
ABBA The Movie trailer
‘ABBA: The Movie’ Reclassified PG in the UK

Abba: The Movie has been upgraded to PG for its commentary about Agnetha Faltskog's bottom.

3 days ago
Skyhooks Living In The 70s
Skyhooks Demo for Living In the 70s Revealed

This week marked the 50th anniversary of Skyhooks iconic debut album ‘Living In The 70s’.

5 days ago