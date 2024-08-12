Gloria Gaynor Sues Producer For $2million - Noise11.com

Gloria Gaynor is suing one of her former producers for $2 million (£1.57 million).

Gaynor claims she’s owed the money after years of mismanagement by producer Joel Diamond.

In court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Gaynor claims Diamond, and companies that he controls, “utterly failed to live up to their obligations to keep Plaintiffs apprised of how their work was being licensed and used, while wrongfully exacting economic benefits they were not entitled to by exploiting that very relationship”.

According to the complaint, which alleges the producer “concealed and suppressed all payments to Gaynor”, the singer further states that Diamond falsely claimed ownership of several of her songs, including I’ve Been Watching You, You’re All I Need to Get By and the disco anthem I Am What I Am.

She alleges Diamond also listed himself as a co-writer on at least one song.

“At no time did Gaynor write a song with Diamond. To her knowledge, Diamond has never been a songwriter,” the complaint states.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Diamond countered, “I am in the process of retaining counsel. The allegations are demonstrably false. The written contract is very clear and has been in place for 40 years. Sony has acknowledged that I own 100 per cent of the rights. Any statement contrary to this fact is defamatory and I intend to exercise my legal rights to the fullest extent.”

