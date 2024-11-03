Goo Goo Dolls To Play Headline Australian Shows In 2025 - Noise11.com

Goo Goo Dolls will play their first Australian headline shows in 20 years when they tour in 2025.
Goo Goo Dolls first came to the attention of Aussies with ‘Name’ in 1995.
‘Iris’ took them all the way to number one in 1998.
AUSTRALIA SUMMER ANTHEM 2025 TOUR DATES
Canberra – Thursday, February 20, AIS Arena
Sydney – Friday, February 21, The Hordern Pavilion
Newcastle – Sunday, February 23, Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Brisbane – Tuesday, February 25, BCEC
Adelaide – Thursday, February 27, AEC Theatre
Melbourne – Sunday, March 2, Margaret Court Arena
