Goo Goo Dolls To Play Headline Australian Shows In 2025 - Noise11.com

Goo Goo Dolls will play their first Australian headline shows in 20 years when they tour in 2025.

Goo Goo Dolls first came to the attention of Aussies with ‘Name’ in 1995.

‘Iris’ took them all the way to number one in 1998.

AUSTRALIA SUMMER ANTHEM 2025 TOUR DATES

Canberra – Thursday, February 20, AIS Arena

Sydney – Friday, February 21, The Hordern Pavilion

Newcastle – Sunday, February 23, Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Brisbane – Tuesday, February 25, BCEC

Adelaide – Thursday, February 27, AEC Theatre

Melbourne – Sunday, March 2, Margaret Court Arena

