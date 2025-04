Gordi To Open For David Gray In Australia - Noise11.com

Sophie Payten (aka Gordi) has been selected to open for David Gray’s upcoming Australian tour in November.

Gordi has released two albums, ‘Reservoir’ (2017) and ‘Our Two Skins’ (2020). A third ‘Like Plasticine’ is coming 30 May, 2025.

Two songs have previewed the album, ‘Alien Cowboy’ and ‘Peripheral Lover’:

DAVID GRAY + special guest GORDI

AUSTRALIAN TOUR NOVEMBER 2025

NEW PERTH SHOW: TICKETS ON SALE

Friday 24 April (12pm local time)

via frontiertouring.com/davidgray

Tuesday 4 November

Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 5 November

NEW SHOW!

Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au

Friday 7 November

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday 9 November

SOLD OUT

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 10 November

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday 12 November

SOLD OUT

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 13 November

SOLD OUT

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 15 November

SOLD OUT

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 16 November

SOLD OUT

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 16 November [EVENING]

SOLD OUT

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr