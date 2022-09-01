Gorillaz Debut New Song With Tame Impala - Noise11.com

Gorillaz have released plans for a new studio album titled Cracker Island and premiered a new song ‘New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown’.

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala joined Gorillaz at their London All Points East Festival this week.

Guitarist Noodle said of the band’s new record – “Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective.”

Cracker Island is the eighth studio album from Gorillaz. Guests include Stevie Nicks, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny and Bootie Brown and Beck. The album was recorded in London and LA earlier this year, and produced by eight-time Grammy Award-winning producer/multi-instrumentalist/songwriter extraordinaire Greg Kurstin, Gorillaz and Remi Kabaka Jr.

