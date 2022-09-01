Gorillaz Debut New Song With Tame Impala - Noise11.com

Gorillaz have released plans for a new studio album titled Cracker Island and premiered a new song ‘New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown’.
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala joined Gorillaz at their London All Points East Festival this week.
Guitarist Noodle said of the band’s new record – “Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective.”
Cracker Island is the eighth studio album from Gorillaz. Guests include Stevie Nicks, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny and Bootie Brown and Beck. The album was recorded in London and LA earlier this year, and produced by eight-time Grammy Award-winning producer/multi-instrumentalist/songwriter extraordinaire Greg Kurstin, Gorillaz and Remi Kabaka Jr.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook