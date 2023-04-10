 Graham Nash Claims David Crosby Dies After Bout of Covid - Noise11.com
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.

Graham Nash. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Graham Nash Claims David Crosby Dies After Bout of Covid

by Music-News.com on April 11, 2023

in News

Graham Nash has claimed David Crosby died amid a bout of Covid-19.

During a recent appearance on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast, the Crosby, Stills & Nash singer reported that his former bandmate contracted the virus shortly before his passing at the age of 81 in January.

“He was rehearsing for a show to do in Los Angeles with a full band,” Graham recalled. “After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick. And he’d already had Covid, and he had Covid again.

He continued: “He went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic.”

Previously, David’s family released a statement in which they announced the music icon had died after battling a “long illness”.

He had suffered many health issues over the course of his life and underwent a liver transplant in 1994, which stemmed from his past problems with drug and alcohol addiction.

“I mean, the fact that he made it to 81 was astonishing,” Graham continued. “But (his death) was a shock. It was kind of like an earthquake, you know? You get the initial shock and then you figure out that you survived. But these aftershocks kept coming up, and they’re diminishing in size as I go along.”

In February, Graham explained in an interview for AARP that he and David had been estranged for many years but were in the process of reuniting.

“We were getting a little closer at the end. He had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologise, and could we set up a time to talk,” he recounted. “I emailed him back and said, ‘Okay, call me at 11 o’clock tomorrow your time, which is two o’clock on the East Coast.’ He never called, and then he was gone.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Plays First Shows of 2023 In Japan

Bob Dylan has performed his first shows for 2023 with three performances at Festival Hall, Osaka, Japan.

4 hours ago
The Beatles rooftop performance Photo from Apple Records
Beatles ‘Get Back’ Microphone Up For Auction

The AKG D25 microphone, used by The Beatles in January 1969, is currently up for auction. This microphone was during the "Get Back" recording sessions at Twickenham Studios and Apple Corps Headquarters, London.

6 days ago
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
Update on the Health of John Farnham

The family of John Farnham have issued the following update on John's health. Noise11 is republishing the entire statement unedited for your information.

March 31, 2023
Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena 14 March 2023 photo Bron Robinson
Rod Stewart Performs ‘Handbags and Gladrags’ and ‘Downtown Train’ For Sydney

Rod Stewart had a couple of surprises for his Sydney fans last night. For the first time in 2023 Rod dug deep to perform his 1991 hit ‘Downtown Train’ and from his very first album in 1969 ‘Handbags and Gladrags’.

March 30, 2023
The Hollies
The Hollies Announce 60th Anniversary UK Tour

The Hollies have announced a huge UK tour. The Hollies - who celebrated their 60th anniversary with a live run in 2022 - are entering their seventh decade as a band, and they're marking the occasion in a big way.

March 29, 2023
Jay and the Americans
Howie Kane of Jay & The Americans Dies At Age 78

Howie Kane (born Howard Kirchembaum) of Jay & The Americans has died at age 78.

March 27, 2023
Pete Townshend Premieres New Song ‘Can’t Outrun The Truth’

The Who’s Pete Townshend has rare new music with ‘Can’t Outrun the Truth’.

March 27, 2023