Graham Norton To Bring ‘An Evening With Graham Norton’ To Australia - Noise11.com

Graham Norton To Bring ‘An Evening With Graham Norton’ To Australia

by Paul Cashmere on October 8, 2024

Graham Norton will perform in Australia in 2025 for the very first time when he brings his ‘An Evening With Graham Norton’ show down under.

‘An Evening With Graham Norton’ is actually more conversation than performance with Norton telling stories from his decades on television.

Ina statement Norton said, “I simply can’t wait to tour Australia for the very first time in 2025. Bring your friends, neighbours and extended family and let’s have some fun while I share some stories about me being on the telly. You can even ask me a question if you dare!”

An Evening with Graham Norton Australian tour dates 2025

Sunday 9th March – Adelaide Convention Centre – Adelaide
Tuesday 11th March – Riverside Theatre – Perth
Friday 14th March – Brisbane Convention and Entertainment Centre
Sunday 16th March – Hamer Hall, Arts Centre – Melbourne
Thursday 20th March – Opera House – Sydney

Tickets to the general public go on sale at 11 am (local time) on Friday 11 October. Visit tegdainty.com for more.

