Green Day Announce A Stack of Dates for 2024 - Noise11.com

Green Day will perform a stack of European and North American dates starting in France in April 2024.

The various shows will included dates with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas, Maid of Ace, Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, and The Interrupters.

The news comes after the announcement of the next Green Day album ‘Saviors’. ‘Saviors’ will be released on 19 January, 2019. Two songs have now been released.

Green Day:

11-04 Paris, France – Bataclan

05-30 Monte do Gozo, Spain – O Son do Camino

06-01 Madrid, Spain – Road to Rio Babel

06-05 Décines-Charpieu, France – LDLC Arena *

06-07 Nurnberg, Germany – Rock im Park

06-08 Nurburgring, Germany – Rock am Ring

06-10 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne ^

06-11 Hamburg, Germany – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld ^

06-15 Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield Festival

06-16 Milan, Italy – I Days – Hippodrome La Maura

06-18 Paris, France – Accor Arena *

06-19 Arnhem, Netherlands – GelreDome #*

06-21 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford &~

06-23 Newport, England – Isle of Wight Festival

06-25 Glasgow, Scotland – Bellahouston Park &~

06-27 Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park &~

06-29 London, England – Wembley Stadium &~

07-29 Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park

08-01 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre ⇞%$

08-03 Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08-05 Queens, NY – Citi Field ⇞%$

08-07 Boston, MA – Fenway Park ⇞%$

08-09 Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park ⇞%$

08-10 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium ⇞%$

08-13 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field ⇞%$

08-15 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre %$

08-17 Minneapolis, MN – Target Field ⇞%$

08-20 Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheater %$

08-22 Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark ⇞%$

08-24 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field ⇞%$

08-26 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion %$

08-28 Atlanta, GA – Truist Park ⇞%$

08-30 Nashville, TN – Geodis Park ⇞%$

09-01 Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park ⇞%$

09-04 Detroit, MI – Comerica Park ⇞%$

09-07 Denver, CO – Coors Field ⇞%$

09-10 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater %$

09-11 Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field ⇞%$

09-14 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium ⇞%$

09-18 Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field ⇞%$

09-20 San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park ⇞%$

09-23 Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park ⇞%$

09-25 Portland, OR – Providence Park ⇞%$

09-28 San Diego, CA – Petco Park ⇞%$

* with The Interrupters

^ with Donots

# with The Hives

& with Nothing but Thieves

~ with Maid of Ace

⇞ with The Smashing Pumpkins

% with Rancid

$ with The Linda Lindas

