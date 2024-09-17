Green Day ‘Dookie’ Becomes 13th Album To Go Double Diamond - Noise11.com

Green Day’s third album ‘Dookie’ from 1994 has officially become the 13th album ever to achieve Double Diamond certification in the USA for sales exceeding 20 million and now shares equal 12th spot for biggest selling album of all-time in the USA.

In the USA Gold is awarded for 500,000 sales, Platinum awarded for 1,000,000 sales and Diamond awarded for 10,000,000.

Green Day shares the 12th spot with the previously awarded Shania Twain ‘Come On Over’ which is way it is the 13th album to be certified Double Diamond, it shares equal 12th spot.

On their socials Green Day posted, “DOUBLE DIAMOND FOR DOOKIE The 13th album EVER to be @RIAA certified with over 20 MILLION units sold in the United States. Thank you to everyone who has loved this album as much as we have over the past 30 years and to all of you who have made it possible to live out our dreams.”

The Top 13 Biggest Selling Albums of All-Time in the USA are:

1. Eagles ‘Eagles/Their Greatest Hits’ (38 million)

2. Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ (34 million)

3. AC/DC ‘Back In Black’ (27 million)

4. Eagles ‘Hotel California’ (26 million)

5. Led Zeppelin ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ (24 million)

The Beatles ‘The Beatles’ (24 million)

7. Billy Joel ‘Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II’ (23 million)

Garth Brooks ‘Double Live’ (23 million)

Pink Floyd ‘The Wall’ (23 million)

10. Hootie and the Blowfish ‘Cracked Rear View’ (22 million)

11. Fleetwood Mac ‘Rumours’ (21 million)

12. Green Day ‘Dookie (20 million)

Shania Twain ‘Come On Over’ (20 million)

GREEN DAY

THE SAVIORS TOUR – AUSTRALIA 2025

WITH SPECIAL GUEST AFI

Saturday, March 1, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Monday, March 3, Engie Stadium, Sydney

Wednesday, March 5, CBUS Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Artist pre-sale runs from Monday, September 16 – Thursday, September 19 – Gold Coast from 1pm, Melbourne 2pm and Sydney at 3pm.

Live Nation pre-sale runs from Thursday, September 19 – Friday, September 20 – Gold Coast from 11am, Melbourne 12pm and Sydney 1pm.

General public onsale beings on Friday, September 20 – Gold Coast commencing at 12pm, Melbourne at 1pm and Sydney at 2pm.

Tickets and more information at greenday.com and livenation.com.au

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, guided tours on stage, access to Green Day Hospitality Lounge, VIP entry, exclusive merch packages and more. For more information, visit greenday.com

