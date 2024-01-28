Green Day 'Saviors' Debuts At No 1 In UK - Noise11.com

Green Day celebrate their fifth Official Number 1 album with Saviors this week.

The 14th studio LP from US punk-pop icons Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt now joins American Idiot (2004), 21st Century Breakdown (2009), Revolution Radio (2016) and Father of All… (2020) in the band’s tally of UK chart-toppers.

“Thank you so much for our fifth Official Number 1 record in the UK. We’re so excited about our future, about our album Saviors and just want to thank all the fans everywhere; the most important people to us!

“Fans, friends, family, whatever you want to call it. It’s been an amazing run for us so far, for decades, and we love you all. We’re really, truly grateful for this.”

Saviors also tops this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart, with one third of its total sales made up of vinyl purchases, and enjoys a Top 5 debut on the Official Record Store Chart (3); one of the most-purchased physical LPs in the UK’s independent record shops this week.

With five chart-toppers to their name, Green Day now tie with the likes of Foo Fighters, Prince and Celine Dion on the list of acts with the most Number 1s on the Official Albums Chart.

Chart-topping Vermont singer-songwriter Noah Kahan earns a brand-new peak for his third studio album Stick Season this week, up two (2).

It’s a fourth Top 20 LP for Wrexham-formed pop-punk outfit Neck Deep this week, as their eponymous fifth studio album makes its debut (11). The band, comprising brothers Ben and Seb Barlow, Matt West, Sam Bowden and Matt Powles, previously saw Official Albums Chart success with 2015’s Life’s Not Out to Get You (8), 2015’s The Peace and the Panic (4) and 2020 record All Distortions are Intentional (4).

Neck Deep also tops this week’s Official Record Store Chart, shifting the most physical copies in the UK’s independent record shops over the past seven days, and enjoys a Top 5 debut on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart (2).

Finally, Yorkshire-formed heavy metal group Saxon secure their 11th Official Top 40 album across a career spanning four decades with Hell, Fire and Damnation (19). The record also enters the Top 5 of this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart (5) Official Vinyl Albums Chart (7).

