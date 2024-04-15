Greta Van Fleet Set Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland Dates - Noise11.com

Greta Van Fleet will return to Australia and New Zealand in August for what will only be there second time down under.

The last time around was 2019 with the same three Australian cities and one New Zealand stop.

Greta Van Fleet have released three albums now, with the most recent ‘Starcatcher’ in 2023. The first one ‘Anthem of the Peaceful Amry’ (2018) reached no 10 in Australia and no 7 in New Zealand.

Greta Van Fleet Australia And New Zealand 2024

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Wednesday August 21

Hordern Pavillion, Sydney

Saturday August 24

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday August 27

Spark Arena, Auckland

Friday August 30

