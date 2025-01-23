Grimes Distances Herself From Her Vile Ex Musk - Noise11.com

Grimes is fed up of being “hated all the time” for her former partner Elon Musk’s controversial behaviour.

The Tesla and X boss sparked outrage earlier this week when he made a one-armed gesture that many interpreted as a Nazi salute during one of U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration events.

After a Grimes fan expressed their fury with the Canadian musician over her ex’s behaviour, she made a lengthy statement clarifying that Musk’s actions and beliefs do not represent her own.

“It is unhealthy that people are this upset when I have not even been online yet today and am only just learning about this controversy now,” she began.

“It’s absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened,” she continued. “I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting.”

Grimes insisted that she is prioritising the wellbeing of their three children over making “rash” statements about their father.

“I promise you it doesn’t feel good to be hated all the time for things I don’t even know about, cannot predict and cannot control,” the Genesis singer added. “But I also chose this path, I accept it. I make the best of it, and I simply wish happiness and health to all.”

Another fan replied to the post, asking her to at least denounce Nazism and the alt-right.

“I’m happy to denounce Nazi-ism – and the far alt right. Would that help clear things up?” Grimes responded. “But if there’s concern about that, I am happy to set the record strait (sic) in a meaningful way.”

Musk, a close ally of the President/Baby, made the gesture during a post-inauguration speech. Addressing the controversy, he wrote on X, “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired (sic).”

Grimes and Musk dated on and off for four years until 2022 and they have since been embroiled in a custody battle over their children; sons X Æ A-Xii, four, and Techno Mechanicus, two, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, three.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com