 Grinspoon To Release ‘Easy’ and ‘New Detention’ On Vinyl For First Time and Then Reform For Easy Detention Tour - Noise11.com
Grinspoon photo by Jess Gleeson (supplied)

Grinspoon To Release ‘Easy’ and ‘New Detention’ On Vinyl For First Time and Then Reform For Easy Detention Tour

by Paul Cashmere on May 29, 2023

in News

Grinspoon’s 1999 ‘Easy’ and 2002 ‘New Detention’ albums have never on vinyl until now. Back then it was all about the CD so CD it was, complete with hidden tracks.

Pat Davern of Grinspoon tells Noise11.com, “When we were designing them for CD we actually did think about that. We actually thought about how they would work as a vinyl. We always thought that half-way through it was the beginning of side B. Hopefully they will work. We will probably do most of side A and a smattering of side b.

We were really into secret tracks with these records. On ‘Easy’ the secret track was six minutes and 66 seconds after the final song. On ‘New Detention’ we just left it a little while. But on the vinyl they come in straight away. There is no waiting around for the secret tracks, so you do get a bonus track and the records.

Check out the brand spanking new Noise11 Grinspoon interview with Pat Davern.

GRINSPOON EASY DETENTION NATIONAL TOUR
With special guests Private Function and Cupid & The Stupids

Sun 29 Oct | Miami Marketta Laneway, Gold Coast | Yugambeh Qld
Fri 03 Nov | Hobart City Hall, Hobart | Nipaluna Tas
Mon 06 Nov (Cup Eve)| Forum, Melbourne | Naarm Vic
Fri 10 Nov | Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane | Meanjin Qld
Sat 11 Nov | Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide | Kaurna SA
Fri 17 Nov | Enmore Theatre, Sydney | Gadigal NSW
Sat 18 Nov | Nex, Newcastle | Mulubinba NSW
Fri 24 Nov | Astor Theatre, Perth | Boorloo WA

Related Posts

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Addresses Gun Violence With New Version of ‘America Has A Problem’

Beyoncé has released a new version of her fan fav song 'America Has A problem' from the 'Renaissance' album and with Kendrick Lamar.

5 days ago
Evanescence. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Evanescence Australian Dates Announced

Evanescence will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the debut album ‘Fallen’ with Australian dates in August and September.

5 days ago
Ghost
Ghost Release 5-Track Covers EP ‘Phantomine’

The 5-track Ghost E.P. ‘Phantomine’ has been released with Ghost takes on songs by Genesis, The Stranglers, Tina Turner, Television and Iron Maiden.

May 19, 2023
Long Out of Print REM Albums ‘Around The Sun’ and ‘Collapse Into Now’ Set For Reissue

REM’s 2004 ‘Around The Sun’ and 2011 ‘Collapse Into Now’ will be reissued on vinyl on July 14.

May 17, 2023
Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Shiflett Is A Little Bit Country on New Song ‘Dead and Gone’

Foo Fighters’ guitarist Chris Shiflett has a little bit country and a little bit less rock and roll with his new song ‘Dead and Gone’.

May 17, 2023
Enrique Iglesias, music news, noise11.com
Enrique Iglesias Cancels Show Due To Pneumonia

Enrique Iglesias has cancelled his Mexico City show after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

May 16, 2023
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Announce Second Perth Concert

Coldplay will play a second concert in Perth in November for Live Nation.

May 15, 2023