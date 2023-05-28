Grinspoon To Release ‘Easy’ and ‘New Detention’ On Vinyl For First Time and Then Reform For Easy Detention Tour - Noise11.com

Grinspoon’s 1999 ‘Easy’ and 2002 ‘New Detention’ albums have never on vinyl until now. Back then it was all about the CD so CD it was, complete with hidden tracks.

Pat Davern of Grinspoon tells Noise11.com, “When we were designing them for CD we actually did think about that. We actually thought about how they would work as a vinyl. We always thought that half-way through it was the beginning of side B. Hopefully they will work. We will probably do most of side A and a smattering of side b.

We were really into secret tracks with these records. On ‘Easy’ the secret track was six minutes and 66 seconds after the final song. On ‘New Detention’ we just left it a little while. But on the vinyl they come in straight away. There is no waiting around for the secret tracks, so you do get a bonus track and the records.

GRINSPOON EASY DETENTION NATIONAL TOUR

With special guests Private Function and Cupid & The Stupids

Sun 29 Oct | Miami Marketta Laneway, Gold Coast | Yugambeh Qld

Fri 03 Nov | Hobart City Hall, Hobart | Nipaluna Tas

Mon 06 Nov (Cup Eve)| Forum, Melbourne | Naarm Vic

Fri 10 Nov | Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane | Meanjin Qld

Sat 11 Nov | Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide | Kaurna SA

Fri 17 Nov | Enmore Theatre, Sydney | Gadigal NSW

Sat 18 Nov | Nex, Newcastle | Mulubinba NSW

Fri 24 Nov | Astor Theatre, Perth | Boorloo WA

