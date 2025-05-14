Grinspoon To Tour To Mark Their 30th Birthday - Noise11.com

Grinspoon are reactivating for their 30th anniversary tour.

According to the history books, Grinspoon formed in Lismore in July 1995. This tour will begin 1 November (hey close enough after three decades) but there will be a couple of one-offs prior to that for Night at the Parkland in Brisbane and Night at the Barracks in Sydney.

Watch the Noise11 Pat Davern interview

Grinspoon said in a statement, “We are beyond humbled and downright flippin’ thrilled to be celebrating our 30th anniversary with you this year (we know, we don’t look a day over 29). Joining in our most wonderful celebrations are REGURGITATOR (halloffamers) & BAD//DREEMS (futurehalloffamers). This party will be talked about for decades. BE THERE! #yeehaw #dirtythirty”

Dates are:

Friday, 12 September 2025

Night at the Parkland, Brisbane QLD

Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Loose Content

Saturday, 4 October 2025

Night at the Barracks, Manly/Sydney NSW

Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance

Saturday, 1 November 2025

AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA

Special guests: Regurgitator and Molly Rocket

Saturday, 8 November 2025

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA

Special guests: Regurgitator, Bad//Dreems and Lonesome Dove

Saturday, 29 November 2025

NEX, Newcastle NSW

Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance

Saturday, 13 December 2025

UC Refectory, Canberra ACT

Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance

Friday, 19 December 2025

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Loose Content

Watch the Noise11 Phil Jamieson interview:

