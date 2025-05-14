 Grinspoon To Tour To Mark Their 30th Birthday - Noise11.com
Either Grinspoon 1995 or their kids in 2025 photo by Sophie Howarth

Grinspoon To Tour To Mark Their 30th Birthday

by Paul Cashmere on May 15, 2025

in News

Grinspoon are reactivating for their 30th anniversary tour.

According to the history books, Grinspoon formed in Lismore in July 1995. This tour will begin 1 November (hey close enough after three decades) but there will be a couple of one-offs prior to that for Night at the Parkland in Brisbane and Night at the Barracks in Sydney.

Watch the Noise11 Pat Davern interview

Grinspoon said in a statement, “We are beyond humbled and downright flippin’ thrilled to be celebrating our 30th anniversary with you this year (we know, we don’t look a day over 29). Joining in our most wonderful celebrations are REGURGITATOR (halloffamers) & BAD//DREEMS (futurehalloffamers). This party will be talked about for decades. BE THERE! #yeehaw #dirtythirty”

Dates are:

Friday, 12 September 2025
Night at the Parkland, Brisbane QLD
Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Loose Content

Saturday, 4 October 2025
Night at the Barracks, Manly/Sydney NSW
Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance

Saturday, 1 November 2025
AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA
Special guests: Regurgitator and Molly Rocket

Saturday, 8 November 2025
Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA
Special guests: Regurgitator, Bad//Dreems and Lonesome Dove

Saturday, 29 November 2025
NEX, Newcastle NSW
Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance

Saturday, 13 December 2025
UC Refectory, Canberra ACT
Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance

Friday, 19 December 2025
Forum, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Loose Content

Watch the Noise11 Phil Jamieson interview:

