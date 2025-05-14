Grinspoon To Tour To Mark Their 30th Birthday - Noise11.com

Grinspoon are reactivating for their 30th anniversary tour.
According to the history books, Grinspoon formed in Lismore in July 1995. This tour will begin 1 November (hey close enough after three decades) but there will be a couple of one-offs prior to that for Night at the Parkland in Brisbane and Night at the Barracks in Sydney.
Watch the Noise11 Pat Davern interview
Grinspoon said in a statement, “We are beyond humbled and downright flippin’ thrilled to be celebrating our 30th anniversary with you this year (we know, we don’t look a day over 29). Joining in our most wonderful celebrations are REGURGITATOR (halloffamers) & BAD//DREEMS (futurehalloffamers). This party will be talked about for decades. BE THERE! #yeehaw #dirtythirty”
Dates are:
Friday, 12 September 2025
Night at the Parkland, Brisbane QLD
Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Loose Content
Saturday, 4 October 2025
Night at the Barracks, Manly/Sydney NSW
Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance
Saturday, 1 November 2025
AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA
Special guests: Regurgitator and Molly Rocket
Saturday, 8 November 2025
Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA
Special guests: Regurgitator, Bad//Dreems and Lonesome Dove
Saturday, 29 November 2025
NEX, Newcastle NSW
Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance
Saturday, 13 December 2025
UC Refectory, Canberra ACT
Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Purple Disturbance
Friday, 19 December 2025
Forum, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: Bad//Dreems and Loose Content
Watch the Noise11 Phil Jamieson interview:
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook