Groovin The Moo Canned Once Again For 2025 - Noise11.com

Groovin The Moo Canned Once Again For 2025

by Paul Cashmere on January 31, 2025

Australia’s Groovin The Moo will not return in 2025 after also being cancelled in 2024.

A statement at the festival’s socials reads:

Groovin the Moo won’t be happening in 2025, while we work on finding the most sustainable model for Australia’s most loved regional touring festival.
We will really miss seeing the smiling faces of all our beloved Moo Crew – and that means YOU!
In the meantime, which artist would you most like to see on a GTM lineup?

On 14 February 2024 it was announced the Groovin The Moo 2024 season was going offline. The 2024 festival was to feature The kooks, Jet and The Beaches.

