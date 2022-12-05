 Guns N' Roses Sues Guns N' Roses - Noise11.com
Guns n Roses. image by Ros O'Gorman

Guns n Roses. image by Ros O'Gorman

Guns N’ Roses Sues Guns N’ Roses

by Noise11.com on December 6, 2022

in News

Guns N’ Roses are suing a Texas gun store for making fans think it is associated with the band.

Axl Rose and co have filed a lawsuit against the online shop Texas Guns and Roses – which is run by the Jersey Village Florist – accusing them of “confusing consumers into believing that it was connected or associated with, or licensed by, GNR.”

The papers state that despite a cease and desist letter being sent in 2019, the shop continues to “intentionally trade on GNR’s goodwill, prestige and fame without GNR’s approval, license or consent.

“This is particularly damaging to GNR given the nature of defendant’s business. GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer.

“Furthermore, defendant espouses political views related to the regulation and control of firearms and weapons on the website that may be polarising to many U.S. consumers.”

The heavy metal band is seeking damages for an undisclosed amount and for the store to change its name.

The owners of the store’s attorney David L. Clark has insisted there is no confusion between the store and the band and vowed to fight Guns N’ Roses.

He told City News Service: “There’s never been any confusion and they have no evidence of confusion. This is an attempt to run up costs and burn us out.

“Our client sells metal safes for guns and flowers, and have a one-stop website and absolutely no one is confused. Nobody thinks we’re the band or there is some affiliation. We will be fighting back.”

