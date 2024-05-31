 Gypsy Lee Premieres Third Single ‘Pretty In The Dark’ - Noise11.com
Gypsy Lee Premieres Third Single ‘Pretty In The Dark’

by Paul Cashmere on May 31, 2024

in News

Melbourne soul singer Gypsy Lee has released her third single ‘Pretty In The Dark’.

“Pretty In The Dark is an insight into what it’s like as a teenage girl growing up in this society where there’s so much pressure to look a certain way”, explains Gypsy. “This song is probably one of the darker songs I’ve written. I had failed, I was broken hearted, disliked myself and faced many trials, but this song helped me to work out what is important and who I really am. It’s about me picking myself up again and realising that being beautiful and kind on the inside, is more valuable and real than anything else.”

Gypsy Lee is the daughter of filmmaker/director Lee Rogers and Kate Ceberano. Gypsy says Kate and lee set her on her path. “As a kid my parents would play a game where they gave me a random topic, and I would have to make a song about it on the spot, I guess that’s how my songwriting began,” she says.

The new music is part of an upcoming EP coming August 2. Gypsy says “this EP is a record of the stories and memories, which though painful, I’m now happy to share them. It is extremely special to me as it’s essentially the diary of my youth. I started writing these songs in 2020, and I’ve gone back and forth many times since on the idea of even releasing music at all”

Gypsy Lee will perform her first Sydney show Thursday 6 June 2024 at the Oxford Art Factory Gallery in Darlinghurst. Her first show ever was 20 March in Melbourne.

That wasn’t the first time people have seen Gypsy Lee. She was also backing singer for Kate’s recent symphony shows.

Debut EP was produced by Andrew Lowden. The EP is out August 2nd gypsylee.ffm.to/prettyinthedarkep

