Hall and Oates To Issue 2006 Christmas Album On “Snow White Vinyl” - Noise11.com

The 2006 Hall & Oates Christmas album ‘Home for Christmas’ will be released on vinyl for the first time and “snow white” vinyl at that.

‘Home For Christmas’ was also the last Hall & Oates album the duo released. The previous album ‘Our Kind of Soul’ was a soul covers record in 2004. The last album of new Hall & Oates material was ‘Do It For Love’ in 2003.

‘Home For Christmas’ features two of the last Hall & Oates songs ‘No Child Should Ever Cry on Christmas’ and the title track ‘Home for Christmas’. Since then there has only been 2007’s Christmas song ‘Take Christmas Back’ and 2018’s ‘Philly Forget Me Not’ with Train.

Side A:

1. Overture / First Noel

2. It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

3. No Child Should Ever Cry On Christmas

4. Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday

5. Home for Christmas

Side B:

1. Christmas Must Be Tonight

2. Children Go Where I Send Thee

3. Mary Had a Baby

4. The Christmas Song

5. Jingle Bell Rock

6. Oh Holy Night

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

