 Halsey Confirms Lupus Diagnosis - Noise11.com
Halsey

Halsey

Halsey Confirms Lupus Diagnosis

by Music-News.com on June 7, 2024

in News

Halsey has confirmed they have lupus and a “rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.”

Halsey had hinted at a diagnosis in a social media post earlier this week, but has now confirmed the illness.

“In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE (systemic lupus erythematosus, the more technical name for lupus) and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder,” she wrote on Instagram. “Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life. After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.”

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disease which can cause pain and swelling in the joints, rashes and fatigue.

Lymphoproliferative disorders cause an uncontrolled production of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell.

Halseye had previously said they were “lucky to be alive” due to her ongoing health issues.

Halsey, who has just released single The End from her fifth studio album, is mum to three-year-old son, Ender.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Bastille, Noise11, Photo
Dan Smith Of Bastille Writes Song In Bermuda Triangle

Bastille’s frontman Dan Smith has recorded a live performance of an unreleased song called Blue Sky & the Painter from onboard a Greenpeace ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The area is famous as the home of the Bermuda Triangle - where ships and planes have supposedly disappeared without a trace.

1 day ago
Matt Corby
Matt Corby and Middle Kids To Perform At Melbourne’s Live At The Gardens

Matt Corby and Middle Kids will perform at the first new Australian outdoor concert, Live At The Gardens, at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne in November.

1 day ago
Ashton Irwin
Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds Of Summer Second Solo Album Coming

5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin has unveiled his second solo album, 'Blood on the Drums'.

2 days ago
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Nicki Minaj Calls Princess Diana “A Dear Friend’ In Bizarre Concert Banter

Pop rapper and alleged moron Nicki Minaj has stunned fans in the UK when she called for a minute silence at her recent Birmingham concert to play tribute to “a dear friend”, Princess Diana.

3 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Says Grammy Awards Don’t Respect Her Career

Miley Cyrus has hit out at the Grammy Awards for failing to honour her for the first 17 years of her music career.

4 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Atlanta Gig

Megan Thee Stallion was forced to postpone two concerts in Atlanta due to a broken water main.

6 days ago
Eminem Houdini
Eminem Samples Steve Miller Band For New Song ‘Houdini’

Eminem has released a brand new song ‘Houdini’ and it samples Steve Miller Band’s classic ‘Abracadabra’.

May 31, 2024