Halsey Returns With Back To Badlands Tour For 10th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Diamond-certified and GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Halsey will celebrate the 10th anniversary of her debut album Badlands with the massive Back To Badlands 2025–2026 International Tour, bringing her back to Australia for the first time since 2020.

The tour kicks off October 14 in Los Angeles at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery before heading across North America, Mexico, Europe, the UK and then down under in February 2026.

Halsey’s landmark debut Badlands (2015) not only went triple platinum but achieved the near-impossible feat of having every single track RIAA-certified Gold, Platinum or Multi-Platinum. It has now clocked over 9 billion on-demand streams worldwide and remains one of the most successful debut albums of the 2010s.

The tour arrives just months after she wrapped For My Last Trick, the most successful tour of her career, which Variety described as “one of the most ambitious pop tours of the year.”

Australian and NZ Tour Dates – February 2026

Friday, February 13 – Sydney, The Hordern Pavilion

Tuesday, February 17 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Thursday, February 19 – Melbourne, Festival Hall

Tickets & Presales

General Onsale: Friday, September 5, 10am via BADLANDSTOUR.COM

Artist Presale: Tuesday, September 2 – Friday, September 5

Live Nation Presale: Thursday, September 4 – Friday, September 5 (via livenation.com.au)

Halsey – Badlands (2015) Tracklisting & Song Descriptions

1. Castle

The cinematic opener, built on heavy beats and haunting synths. It paints a picture of rebellion against power structures and sets the tone for the dystopian “Badlands” world.

2. Hold Me Down

A dark, sultry song about manipulation and toxic relationships. Halsey’s commanding vocals explore themes of control and surrender.

3. New Americana

The breakout single that defined Halsey’s early image: an anthem of youth, rebellion, and identity. Referencing marijuana, Biggie, and Nirvana, it became a generational soundtrack.

4. Drive

An atmospheric ballad with dreamy production. Lyrically, it compares the start of a relationship to a night drive — intimate, uncertain, and full of adrenaline.

5. Roman Holiday

A euphoric, escapist anthem. With its festival-ready chorus, it channels the rush of freedom and young love, inspired by running away and starting anew.

6. Ghost

Halsey’s first major single, originally released in 2014. A moody electro-pop track about a partner who is emotionally absent, exploring intimacy and emptiness.

7. Colors

One of the album’s most popular songs, describing a relationship falling apart through vivid color metaphors. It showcases Halsey’s lyrical imagery at its sharpest.

8. Coming Down

Explores love and lust through religious undertones. A sultry mid-tempo track that blurs lines between spirituality and sensuality.

9. Haunting

A ghostly, atmospheric track where Halsey describes being haunted by the presence of someone who still lingers in memory. It balances vulnerability and menace.

10. Gasoline

A fan-favourite, confrontational and self-reflective. Halsey sings about mental illness, alienation, and the darker side of fame. The lyrics hit harder than most pop songs of the time.

11. Control

Intense and theatrical, almost villainous in delivery. It’s a song about Halsey’s inner demons, with bold production and menacing energy.

12. Young God

One of the most ethereal tracks, about falling into a dangerous but intoxicating relationship. The lyrics suggest surrendering to chaos and passion.

13. Ghost (Acoustic) (Deluxe Edition)

A stripped-back version of her breakthrough single. Acoustic production highlights the vulnerability behind the lyrics.

14. Trouble (Stripped) (Deluxe Edition)

A raw, intimate ballad exploring regret and love lost. Its minimal production contrasts with the album’s otherwise grand, electronic soundscape.

15. Hurricane (Deluxe Edition)

Originally from her Room 93 EP. A stormy, intense pop track that became a fan-favourite, it deals with destructive relationships and personal power.

16. Is There Somewhere (Deluxe Edition)

Also lifted from Room 93, it’s a soft, atmospheric ballad that closes the deluxe edition with themes of fleeting romance and vulnerability.

International Tour Dates 2025–2026

North America & Mexico

Oct 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever

Oct 22 – Mexico City, MX – Pabellón Oeste

Oct 24 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Oct 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov 2 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov 4 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Nov 6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Nov 8 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov 12 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Jan 9 – Toronto, ON – History

Jan 13 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

Jan 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Europe & UK

Jan 22 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS LIVE

Jan 23 – Berlin, DE – Velodrom

Jan 24 – Düsseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Jan 26 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia

Jan 29 – Manchester, UK – Aviva Studios

Feb 3 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

Australia

Feb 13 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion

Feb 17 – Brisbane – Riverstage

Feb 19 – Melbourne – Festival Hall

Halsey Discography

Badlands (2015)

Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (2017)

Manic (2020)

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (2021)

Top Halsey Singles

“Ghost” (2014)

“New Americana” (2015)

“Colors” (2016)

“Now or Never” (2017)

“Bad at Love” (2017)

“Without Me” (2018) – US #1

“Eastside” (with Benny Blanco & Khalid, 2018) – Global Top 10

“Graveyard” (2019)

“You Should Be Sad” (2020)

Beyond her music, Halsey has remained a media fixture through her high-profile personal life. In 2021, she welcomed her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, with Turkish-American screenwriter Alev Aydin.

In 2023, she was linked to Elon Musk, with reports suggesting the two had a brief relationship. While neither has confirmed a long-term partnership, Halsey has spoken about maintaining connections for the sake of her children. Musk, already a father of multiple children from previous relationships, is understood to have been a supportive figure in her co-parenting circle.

Legacy of Badlands

Released on August 28, 2015, Badlands was the album that made Halsey a global name. Built around a dystopian concept world, the record connected with a generation seeking escapism and identity in pop.

Tracks like New Americana and Colors turned Halsey from Tumblr fame into mainstream stardom. Within five years, she was headlining arenas and festivals worldwide.

Now, a decade later, Badlands remains not just a fan-favourite but one of the most enduring debut records in modern pop, with every single track reaching RIAA certification status — a feat few albums in history have achieved.

