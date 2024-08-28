 Halsey To Release The Great Impersonator Album - Noise11.com
Halsey To Release The Great Impersonator Album

by Music-News.com on August 29, 2024

in News

Halsey has announced the “confessional concept album” ‘The Great Impersonator’.

Halsey released the trailer for their latest record on Tuesday (27.08.24) where they confess their fears it would be the “last one I ever made” after suffering from health issues including Lupus and a rare lymphoproliferative disorder.

In a teaser clip, Halsey says: “I really thought this album would be the last one I ever made.”

The trailer features a series of clips where Halsey sports clothing and hairstyles from decades gone by – even cosplaying as David Bowie and Britney Spears – as they ponder what life would have been like if they had been a performer in a different era.

Halsey said: “What if I debuted in the early 2000s? The 90s? The 80s? The 70s?”

The trailer includes snippets of unreleased music that capture the different decades in music.

They conclude: “If it all ended right now, is this a person you’d be proud to leave behind? Is it even you?”

Halsey paid homage to Britney Spears on her single ‘Lucky’ – which shares its name with Britney’s 2000 single – and revealed that she “shared everything” with Spears after the pop icon deleted a social media post slamming the video for the song.

They told BBC Radio 1: “I shared everything with her every step of the way, down from like the first demo of the song. And I sent her like a shot for shot treatment of the music video, just because I wanted to make sure I was totally nailing it.”

