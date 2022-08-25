Hamish Cowan Of Cordrazine Performs For Jane Gazzo and Andrew P. Street ‘Sound As Ever’ Book Launch - Noise11.com

Magic was happening on a rainy night in Melbourne’s northern suburbs this week when Cordrazine’s Hamish Cowan picked up his guitar to perform at the launch of the Jane Gazzo and Andrew P. Street book ‘Sound As Ever’.

‘Sound As Ever’ is an incredible document of Australia’s indie scene of the 90s with stories of the band including the birth of Frente to the demise of Automatic. It is not just a document of the times for the artists but also for the fans who lived through the decade visiting the band, the pubs and clubs.

There are the stories of the songs by the people who made them. Kram talks about Spiderbait’s Buy Me A Pony’, David McCormack recalls Custard’s Apartment. The images are priceless – original record company press photos of Crow, Def FX, Gringspoon, handwritten setlists from The Mavis’s and You Am I and a very extensive ‘Whatever Happened To …’ section.

At the launch, Jane Gazzo recalled her love of Cordrazine and how she played them on her Triple J radio program. Hamish picked up his guitar and performed.

Andrew P Street, Jane Gazzo, Hamish Cowan of Cordrazine and Ian McFarlane at the launch of Sound As Ever

‘Sound As Ever’ will be officially released by Melbourne Books in September and is available for pre-order now.

As for Cordrazine. Well, they released their debut album ‘From Here To Wherever’ in April 1998 and broke up in November that year just as they were nominated for Breakthough Artist of 1998 at the ARIA Awards.

Cordrazine’s ‘Crazy’ made number 17 on the Triple J Hottest 100 of 1997.

Cordrazine reformed in 2010 and released a second album ‘Always Coming Down’.

Hamish Cowan works in healthcare Melbourne and occasionally performs.

You can join the Sound As Ever Facebook community here

Hamish Cowan of Cordrazine performs at the launch of the Jane Gazzo and Andrew P. Street book ‘Sound As Ever’

