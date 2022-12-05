Hamish Kilgour of The Clean Found Dead In New Zealand - Noise11.com

Hamish Kilgour, the co-founder of New Zealand band The Clean, has been found dead in Christchurch.

65-year old Kilgour founded The Clean in 1978 with his brother David.

The Clean’s first EP ‘Boodle Boodle Boodle’ earned them a Top 5 position in New Zealand. They released five albums between 1990 and 2009. Their most successful song was ‘Tally Ho’ (no 19, 1981 in New Zealand).

While The Clean were never a well-known international act their influence reached acts like Sonic Youth, Pavement and Guided By Voices.

The Clean toured the USA in 2012 and 2014. The last album Mister Pop was released in 2009.

Kilgour was found in Christchurch days after he was reported missing.

